Home
Schedule
Points Table
Results
Videos

David Warner Bamboozled By Varun Chakravarthy Jaffa, Netizens Express Shock: Watch

A well-set David Warner was foxed by young Kolkata mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, as he sent the Hyderabad captain back to the pavilion.

Written By Aditya Desai
Last Updated:
David Warner

The Hyderabad team relies on skipper David Warner and Jonny Bairstow to provide them with a flying start and the due seldom disappoints. Up against the formidable Kolkata bowling attack on Saturday, Bairstow perished early as Pat Cummins rattled his off-stump with a beauty. David Warner batted responsibly after the first dismissal and impressed with his running between the wickets during a passage where boundaries did not seem easy to come by. A steady partnership between David Warner and Manish Pandey threatened to take the game away from Kolkata, but mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy had different plans.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Here's Where All Eight Teams Stand In The Week Gone By

Kolkata's latest addition to its already potent spin department, Varun Chakravarthy, impressed with his disciplined line and length. David Warner, who was beginning to shift gears, was undone by Varun Chakravarthy's stump-to-stump trajectory. David Warner chipped back the ball straight to Varun Chakravarthy after a gritty 30-ball 36.

David Warner departed after a soft dismissal to Varun Chakravarthy, which will give the Tamil Nadu-based spinner much needed confidence in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Netizens also were left shocked after David Warner's dismissal. 

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 Live Updates: Nitish Rana-Shubman Gill Rebuild For Kolkata

Kolkata vs Hyderabad live updates

Hyderabad captain David Warner won the toss and elected to bat first. The decision might have come in as a shocker for many, as it was also the first time in Dream11 IPL 2020 that a captain has chosen to defend a target under lights. The Hyderabad unit managed to post a total of 142, riding on Manish Pandey's sublime 51 of 38 balls. Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy and Andre Russell picked up a wicket each. Fans can tune in to the Star Sports network to catch the Kolkata vs Hyderabad live match.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni Wins Hearts With His Sportsman Spirit Despite Thumping Defeat Against Delhi

Both the teams are still searching for their maiden win in Dream11 IPL 2020 and will look to get off the mark on the points table. Kolkata will back themselves with powerful batsmen in their arsenal. Hyderabad is known to defend small targets and boast a bowling line-up that can run through any opposition. The Kolkata vs Hyderabad live match promises to be a thrilling contest. 

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Warne Showers Praise Upon Sanju Samson, Hopes To See Him Play In National Colors

Dream11 IPL 2020 points table

Fans of the Dream11 IPL 2020 can catch all the updates of Dream11 IPL 2020 points table here:

Image source: IPL Twitter 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

IPL 2020 Live Updates: Rashid Khan bamboozles skipper Dinesh Karthik in his 1st over

4 hours ago

Yuvraj Singh hails Pat Cummins for his strong comeback after poor outing vs Mumbai

20 mins ago

MS Dhoni wins hearts with his sportsman spirit despite thumping defeat against Delhi

1 hour ago

IPL 2020: Warne showers praise upon Sanju Samson, hopes to see him play in national colors

2 hours ago

Dream11 IPL 2020: Here's where all eight teams stand in the week gone by

4 hours ago

IPL 2020: Delhi skipper Iyer elated after 2nd win; emphasizes on capitalising the momentum

4 hours ago

Team Points Table

Pos Team Net RR Points
VIDEOS