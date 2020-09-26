David Warner Bamboozled By Varun Chakravarthy Jaffa, Netizens Express Shock: Watch

The Hyderabad team relies on skipper David Warner and Jonny Bairstow to provide them with a flying start and the due seldom disappoints. Up against the formidable Kolkata bowling attack on Saturday, Bairstow perished early as Pat Cummins rattled his off-stump with a beauty. David Warner batted responsibly after the first dismissal and impressed with his running between the wickets during a passage where boundaries did not seem easy to come by. A steady partnership between David Warner and Manish Pandey threatened to take the game away from Kolkata, but mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy had different plans.

Kolkata's latest addition to its already potent spin department, Varun Chakravarthy, impressed with his disciplined line and length. David Warner, who was beginning to shift gears, was undone by Varun Chakravarthy's stump-to-stump trajectory. David Warner chipped back the ball straight to Varun Chakravarthy after a gritty 30-ball 36.

David Warner departed after a soft dismissal to Varun Chakravarthy, which will give the Tamil Nadu-based spinner much needed confidence in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Netizens also were left shocked after David Warner's dismissal.

David Warner innings progression today:



First 10 balls - 13 runs

Next 10 balls - 13 runs

Next 10 balls - 10 runs, and a wicket#IPL2020 #KKRvSRH — #IPL2020 #Dream11IPL (@OnlyCricBuzz) September 26, 2020

Excellent Debut for Varun Chakravarty got the Wicket of David Warner Finished his Spell with 4 - 0 - 25 - 1 #KKRvSRH #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/Q6koDuzDMn — Mᴀᴛʜᴀɴ Wʀɪᴛᴇs (@Cric_life59) September 26, 2020

Kolkata vs Hyderabad live updates

Hyderabad captain David Warner won the toss and elected to bat first. The decision might have come in as a shocker for many, as it was also the first time in Dream11 IPL 2020 that a captain has chosen to defend a target under lights. The Hyderabad unit managed to post a total of 142, riding on Manish Pandey's sublime 51 of 38 balls. Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy and Andre Russell picked up a wicket each. Fans can tune in to the Star Sports network to catch the Kolkata vs Hyderabad live match.

Both the teams are still searching for their maiden win in Dream11 IPL 2020 and will look to get off the mark on the points table. Kolkata will back themselves with powerful batsmen in their arsenal. Hyderabad is known to defend small targets and boast a bowling line-up that can run through any opposition. The Kolkata vs Hyderabad live match promises to be a thrilling contest.

Dream11 IPL 2020 points table

Fans of the Dream11 IPL 2020 can catch all the updates of Dream11 IPL 2020 points table here:

