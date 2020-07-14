David Warner Shares Dance Moves Of SRH Bowling Coach Muttiah Muralitharan

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner recently shared a dancing clip of his compatriots Muttiah Muralitharan and Vijay Shankar. The dynamic Australian batsman shared a short Muralitharan dancing video on his Instagram account in a throwback post as he continues to stay away from cricketing action amid the coronavirus pandemic. David Warner is an integral member of the SRH line-up who led them to title victory in the 2016 edition of the tournament.

David Warner shares Muralitharan dancing video on Instagram

Former Sri Lankan cricketer and spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan was appointed as SRH bowling coach in IPL 2015. He was instrumental in strengthening their bowling department that led to their 2016 IPL success. He is set to reprise his role in the now-postponed IPL 2020 season along with Trevor Bayliss, VVS Laxman and the rest of the coaching staff.

Muttiah Muralitharan seems to have a great camaraderie with his SRH teammates. As evidenced by David Warner’s latest Muralitharan dancing post, the spin wizard can be seen laughingly dancing as his teammates enjoy the proceedings. SRH all-rounder Vijay Shankar also danced for a while in the video after their bowling coach decided to take a break.

Muttiah Muralitharan dancing, watch video

David Warner TikTok

Amid the coronavirus-induced India lockdown, the IPL 2020 season got indefinitely postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). David Warner, who was set to lead SRH for the first time since 2017, is now homebound due to the safety measures imposed by the Australian government. Without any cricketing action on offer, Warner joined TikTok where he frequently uploads his own dancing videos with his wife Candice along with their three daughters.

David Warner TikTok, his most recent video

IPL 2020: David Warner in SRH

During the IPL 2020 trading window, David Warner became one of the 18 cricketers to be retained by SRH for the now-postponed season. The cricketer first represented SRH in IPL 2014 and has been a part of the Orange Army ever since. David Warner is also SRH’s leading run-scorer across all seasons and is the only cricketer in tournament’s history to win the coveted Orange Cap on three occasions.

