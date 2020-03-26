Kane Williamson Defines 'real Pressure' In Heartfelt Open Letter To Healthcare Workers

In the ongoing times of crisis, the cricket fraternity has been united against the novel coronavirus and the game's biggest stars have been using their platform to spread awareness about the same. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has now come out and penned an emotional letter that thanks the people who keep providing us with essential services. Check out the heartfelt piece.

Kane Williamson's heartfelt letter to the medical staff during New Zealand lockdown

Reported in the NZ Herald, New Zealand's popular captain Kane Williamson has penned down a letter to the health service workers of his country. Writing on the behalf of the entire country, Williamson recognised the crisis that the world is facing and how things may only continue to get worse in the times to come. During times like these, Williamson understands the value of the healthcare workers who are facing the real pressures of life.

Williamson compared the ease at which him and the other players are, as their challenges only have to do with something they love. The Kiwi skipper then credited the health workers in the country for facing "real challenges" where they had to save the lives of others while risking their own. He then proceeded to point out how over the coming times, Kiwi health workers will have to respond to the call of duty during New Zealand lockdown and only the "best kind" of people could handle this responsibility.

Williamson capped off the heartfelt letter by writing -

"As Blackcaps, we know how amazing it feels to have the support of a country behind you. In that same vein, we need you to know you're not alone. We want you to know that there's a whole country behind you."

IPL 2020: Kane Williamson to return for SRH team 2020 if IPL happens

Kane Williamson successfully captained the Sunrisers Hyderabad during David Warner's ban in IPL 2018 to the final and the charismatic Kiwi will be back in India to represent the SRH team 2020. The IPL 2020 has currently been pushed back to a date beyond April 15 because of the rampant coronavirus fears in the country and the BCCI is yet to decide on the fate of the tournament. The SRH team 2020 for IPL 2020 is scheduled to boast the likes of Kane Williamson, captain David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar among many other superstars.

