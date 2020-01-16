India Vs NZ: Kane Williamson To Lead Kiwis In The Upcoming 5-match T20I Series

New Zealand's Kane Williamson will be leading his side for the upcoming five-match T20 international series against India as the selectors announced the 14-member squad. The New Zealand skipper had to miss the third and last Test match of the series against Australia due to his injury. He had also missed last year's T20 International series against England due to a hip injury.

But the skipper has recovered in time and is all fit to play the five-match series against the Men in Blue. Surprisingly, Hamish Bennett, who had last played for the Kiwis in 2017 has been roped in for the series against India. This will be Bennett's debut in the shortest format of the game as he has so far played just one Test and 16 ODIs.

READ | Mohammad Amir Heaps Praises Over Virat Kohli After He Wins 'ICC Spirit Of Cricket Award'

'Delighted to have Hamish back'

"We are delighted to have Hamish back in the fold for what will be a huge series against India. Over the past few seasons, he's consistently been one of the top domestic white-ball bowlers and we have been impressed how he's been able to evolve his game," Kiwi selector Gavin Larsen said in an official statement.

"We all know he brings good pace and bounce but it's the clever variations he's added that make him such a well-rounded T20 bowler," he added.

READ | David Warner Eagerly Awaits Skipper Virat Kohli's Dinner Invite Amid Intense ODI Battle

Matt Henry (left thumb), Tom Latham (right pinky), Seth Rance (Achilles), Doug Bracewell (knee), Will Young (right shoulder), and Adam Milne (ankle) are all injured and hence have not been considered for selection. New Zealand T20I squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Hamish Bennett, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

READ | Virat Kohli Picks Maiden India Call-up Day Favourite Career Moment

India and New Zealand are slated to play five T20Is, three ODIs, and two Tests. The first T20I will be played on January 24. India is currently up against Australia in a 3 match T20 international series, in which the hosts lost to Australia by 10 wickets in the first of the three T20Is that was played on January 14. The Men in Blue are expected to bounce back in the second match to level the series. The second match is scheduled on January 17, the third and final match will be played on January 19.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Rohit Sharma Named 'ICC's 2019 ODI Cricketer Of The Year'; Ends Virat Kohli's Domination