Mohammad Amir Heaps Praises Over Virat Kohli After He Wins 'ICC Spirit Of Cricket Award'

Cricket News

Mohammad Amir on Wednesday heaped praises over Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli after the latter won the ICC Spirit of Cricket award at the ICC Awards. 

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Virat Kohli

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir on Wednesday heaped praises over Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli after the latter won the ICC Spirit of Cricket award at the ICC Awards. Virat Kohli won the award for his gesture towards Australia’s Steve Smith during the 2019 World Cup. During the group match against Australia, Virat Kohli appealed to the crowd not to put down Steve Smith while he was batting and the latter was fielding.

ICC posted a clip of the skipper where he spoke after winning the award. Mohammad Amir could not stop himself from lavishing praise over the Indian star. Amir termed the clip by ICC as 'Great words by Great Player'. 

 

'Surprised by the award': Virat Kohli 

Virat Kohli won the ICC's Spirit of Cricket Award on Wednesday and said that he was surprised to win it after a history of being in the news for all the wrong reasons.

After winning the award, he said, "I'm surprised that I have got it, after many years of being under the scanner for the wrong things. That moment was purely understanding an individual's situation. I don't think a guy who is coming out of a situation like that needs to be taken advantage of. You can sledge, you can have banter on the field and you can say things to the opposition in terms of wanting to beat them, but booing someone is not in the spirit of any sport and I don't endorse it and that should not be a representation of our fans and what we as a cricketing nation and as a sporting nation."

He added, "We need to all take responsibility for that. Intimidate the opposition, definitely try and have an upper hand but in a matter that is not targeting someone emotionally. That is not acceptable at any level and people should be wary of that."

(Image credits: AP)

Published:
COMMENT
