Virat Kohli Flaunts His Abs, Works Out At Home On Drake's Hit Song Ahead Of IPL 2020

Team India captain Virat Kohli is one of the fittest cricketers in international cricket. The 31-year-old has been cited by many as an inspiration behind India's transformation into a great fielding side as he demands the same level of performance and dedication from his peers. Virat Kohli's transformation has been startling to watch over the past few years, as the Delhi batsman changed himself from a talented cricketer to one of the best in the game.

Virat Kohli workout: RCB skipper jams to Drake's money in the grave during workout

The Indian Premier League is all set to return after a series of setbacwk and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli is gearing up for cricketing action in style. The IPL 2020, which was scheduled to begin in March, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is all set to get underway next month in the UAE. The tournament will mark the return of cricket for many cricket playing nations, including India after a five-month hiatus due to the global health crisis.

The IPL 2020 will also serve as some serious match preparation for the Indian team, as they tour Australia later this year. With so much at stake, Virat Kohli is leaving no stone unturned in his preparations to remain fit and return to the field.

In a video posted by the RCB captain on his Instagram account, the 31-year-old provided an insight into his fitness regime as he tuned into Drake's Money in the Grave. While the Drake song played in the background, fans witnessed the Virat Kohli workout and his rigorous training regime. The video also showcased the RCB captain's chiselled abs as he took in hard strides on the treadmill.

The video was an instant hit among the fans who were in awe of Kohli's ripped physique. Fans poured in their love in the comments section of the video, while a couple of Drake fans even complimented the 31-year-old on his music choice.

Virat Kohli's RCB are one of the three teams in the IPL who are yet to lift the coveted title. The Bengaluru franchise have been perennial underachievers over the past years, despite boasting some of the biggest names in T20 cricket. RCB strengthened their squad in the IPL 2020 auction by purchasing the likes of Chris Morris and Australian skipper Aaron Finch and will hope that the duo along with Kohli and AB de Villiers can play a huge role in ending the franchise's title drought. The tournament kicks off on September 19 in the UAE, with the final slated to be played on November 8.

(Image Credit: Virat Kohli Instagram)