Kaneria Sets His Expectations From PCB's Newly Appointed Chairman Of Cricket Committee

Veteran spinner Danish Kaneria came forward and congratulated Iqbal Qasim after he was named the new Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) cricket committee. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Kaneria wrote he hopes that the new Cricket committee will work for the betterment of the game and will not allow any discrimination against any player by selfish people. He then congratulated the newly elected chairman and all members and all the members as well.

Read Danish Kaneria's tweet here:

I hope that the new Cricket committee will work for the betterment of the game and will not allow any discrimination against any player by selfish people. Congratulations to the newly elected chairman and all members. — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) January 31, 2020

Former left-arm spinner Iqbal Qasim has been appointed as the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) influential Cricket Committee. Qasim, who played 50 Tests and has also remained chief selector in the past, will head a revamped committee which includes former captain Wasim Akram, former Test players Umar Gul, Ali Naqvi and ex-women's team captain and presently chief selector Urooj Mumtaz. PCB's CEO Wasim Khan and Director International Cricket Operations Zakir Khan have co-opted members of the committee.

The committee was previously headed by former Test batsman Mohsin Khan and included Misbah-ul-Haq, who is now the head coach and chief selector of the Pakistan team. The PCB said that the committee will advise the Board chairman Ehsan Mani on cricket-related matters, including performances of the national cricket teams and their management, domestic cricket structure, high-performance centers, and playing conditions. The committee will have the powers to invite relevant personnel for its quarterly meetings to assist as part of its evaluation, assessment and recommendation process.

The Cricket Committee gained importance after the World Cup last year when it recommended wholesome changes in the Pakistan team management, including a recommendation to release head coach Mickey Arthur from his contract and sacking of other support staff. The committee will hold quarterly meetings or as and when required. Qasim made it clear that the game belonged to the people of the country and the committee was there to make a positive and meaningful contribution to Pakistan cricket.

