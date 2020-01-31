New Zealand's Fourth Consecutive Super-Over Failure Triggers Meme Tornado

For the fourth consecutive time in eight months, the Kiwis have faced a string of failures in the Super Over, as India beat New Zealand in yet another decider to grab their fourth win of the series. Batting first, the Indian batsmen struggled to get runs on the board and eventually made it to 164 runs at the end of 20 overs - thanks to a cameo from Manish Pandey. like the previous game at Hamilton, the game went down the wire until the last over where an impressive Shardul Thakur bowled a disciplined over to draw the game. Burah's heroics with the ball and KL Rahul & Virat Kohli's antics with the bat ensured the fourth win for India and most importantly the fourth consecutive failure in the Super Over for New Zealand. Fans took to flood social media with memes after New Zealand's loss, while some poked fun at the Kiwis while the rest sympathized with them.

Kiwis' loss triggers meme fest

new zealand lost two super overs in two games pic.twitter.com/QaVExzeIvd — عَامِر (@_iamaamir) January 31, 2020

Romeo and Juliet??



Naayyyyyyyyyyyy.



Had Shakespeare been alive today,



he wld have written📑📃📝 about New Zealand and Super Over! #INDvsNZt20#INDvsNZ#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/roKWx9Z0Hc — Vignesh V (@vickydeinsty) January 31, 2020

Shardul Thakur's remarkable final over

Shardul Thakur was given the responsibility of defending seven runs in the final over. Even though he had conceded a boundary, he took two wickets as Mitchell Santner was run out of the final ball as the scores of both teams were tied at the regulation time. In the super over,

The Super Over

Jasprit Bumrah conceded 13 runs as he finished off well after some missed chances in the previous deliveries. Stand-in-captain Tim Southee once again took matters in his hands just like he had done in the previous game and looked to win the game for the hosts. However, his plans were foiled as KL Rahul scored 10 runs off the first two deliveries. Southee removed him on the third delivery but the damage was done by then. The Indian skipper Virat Kohli completed the formalities as he finished it off with a boundary as New Zealand's bad luck with super overs continued.

