India Win Second Straight Super Over Contest As NZ Fail To Break The Jinx Once Again

India overcame New Zealand in the second straight super over that was played between the two teams in three days to take a 4-0 lead at Wellington on Friday. The Kiwis were once again at the receiving end as they failed to hold their nerves as they ended up losing the fourth consecutive super over in less than a year.

Shardul Thakur's remarkable final over

Shardul Thakur was given the responsibility of defending seven runs in the final over. Even though he had conceded a boundary, he took two wickets as Mitchell Santner was run out of the final ball as the scores of both teams were tied at the regulation time. In the super over,

The Super Over

Jasprit Bumrah conceded 13 runs as he finished off well after some missed chances in the previous deliveries. Stand-in-captain Tim Southee once again took matters in his hands just like he had done in the previous game and looked to win the game for the hosts. However, his plans were foiled as KL Rahul scored 10 runs off the first two deliveries. Southee removed him on the third delivery but the damage was done by then. The Indian skipper Virat Kohli completed the formalities as he finished it off with a boundary as New Zealand's bad luck with super overs continued.

(Image Courtesy: @BCCI)