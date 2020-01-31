Steve Smith Nearly Gets Hit-wicket In An Unusual Manner, Here's What Happened

Steve Smith had almost lost his wicket in an unusual manner during the Big Bash League (BBL) match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday. He was hit-wicket but was called back to the crease after the confusion was cleared.

Steve Smith was hit wicket? Not really

This had happened in the eighth over which was bowled by Haris Rauf. On the penultimate delivery, Steve Smith ducked in after the bowler had bowled a bouncer. However, the bails had come off and the Melbourne Stars started celebrating the prized wicket. The on-field umpires were unsure of what had happened and the matter was referred to the third umpire.

Replays showed that the bails had come off because of the wind and the batsman had made no contact with the stumps whatsoever. Thus, Smith was recalled to the middle and he got a lifeline. Nonetheless, he could not make too much impact as he could add only 19 more runs. Smith, who was on 5 when this had happened was eventually dismissed for 24.

''Oh! Geez. Smith gets out of the way and that's what happens. The bails have come off. It's the wind, the wind. No, I am not sure he has slipped on it I think. Hang on, hang on, hang on. There's the breeze now'', said the commentators on air.

The video was posted by the Big Bash League on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

