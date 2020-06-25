Kapil Dev's Best Contribution Was In Inspiring Indians To Bowl Very Fast: Harsha Bhogle

Former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev is widely regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders of all time. The 131-Test veteran scored 5,248 runs and bagged 434 Test wickets with his right-arm pace bowling during his international journey from 1978 to 1994. The ‘Haryana Hurricane’ also led India to one of their finest achievements of all time: A victory in the 1983 World Cup final. In spite of holding some staggering all-round statistics, commentator Harsha Bhogle believes that Kapil Dev’s biggest contribution towards Indian cricket was making an entire generation of youngsters believe that an Indian bowler can ball fast at the top level.

Harsha Bhogle praises Kapil Dev on 1983 World Cup final anniversary

Harsha Bhogle recently appeared in a video as shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on the occasion of 1983 World Cup final anniversary. In the video, the commentator stated that Kapil Dev instilled a new era of fast bowling in Indian cricket. He was of the opinion that Indian cricket fans should be grateful of the 1983 World Cup-winning captain for inspiring the likes of Javagal Srinath, Zaheer Khan and others.

The commentator added that when he first saw Kapil Dev showcasing his pyrotechnics with the ball, he felt amazed to see an Indian bowler bouncing out a foreign batsman. He believes Kapil Dev’s biggest contribution was telling the world that an Indian bowler can bowl quick just like the rest, since spin or medium pace bowling was traditionally considered to be the most soughtafter at the time in the country.

Harsha Bhogle then named some great Indian fast bowlers who arrived in the post-Kapil Dev era. He termed the arrival of former pacers Javagal Srinath, Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra and the present bowling line-up comprising of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami as a trend set in motion by the all-rounder.

Harsha Bhogle talks about Kapil Dev on 1983 World Cup final anniversary, watch video

Kapil Dev ushered in a new era of fast-bowling in Indian cricket 🙌



Harsha Bhogle believes we should be grateful to him for such a huge contribution 📽️ pic.twitter.com/KkyLrIIFZq — ICC (@ICC) June 25, 2020

83 film – A movie based on 1983 World Cup achievement

83 is an upcoming Bollywood sports drama movie which will chronicle India’s journey at the 1983 World Cup. The film features an ensemble cast with actor Ranveer Singh portraying the lead role of Kapil Dev. The 83 film was originally set for an April 10 release date before the ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced the Indian government to impose a shutdown across the country.

Image credits: ICC Twitter