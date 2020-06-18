Kapil Dev Explains The Impact His 175 Had On The 1983 World Cup-winning Indian Team

Thursday marked the 37th anniversary of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev scoring a then world record 175 runs against Zimbabwe in a virtual-knock out game of the 1983 World Cujp. After winning the toss at Tunbridge Wells, Kapil Dev decided to bat first. However, Team India had the worst possible start as they lost their first five wickets at a score of 17 runs. But then entered Kapil Dev and the rest is history. The former skipper rescued his side at that time from getting humiliated in the mega event.

Kapil Dev 175: The former India captain reveals how his knock against Zimbabwe did a world of good to the Indian team

Kapil Dev went on to score a 138-ball 175 while batting with the tail-enders to take the score to 266 for 8 in 60 overs. Syed Kirmani was incidentally the second highest scorer for India in the game, with 24* batting at No.11. In reply, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 235 as Madan Lal (3/42), Roger Binny (2/45) and Kapil (1/32) starred with the ball. However, Kapil Dev's brilliant innings was not telecast live and was witnessed by only those present at the ground.

That innings by Kapil Dev was instrumental in India lifting the World Cup that year as a loss in that game would have shattered India's dreams of lifting the World Cup that year. The right-hander's innings was simply the single biggest individual contribution to a team's win in World Cup history till date. Such was the impact of Kapil Dev's innings that even today it is considered among the top ODI innings of all-time.

The ICC uploaded a video on Thursday, making fans nostalgic about the Kapil Dev 175 knock. In the video, Kapil Dev is seen explaining the importance of that innings and the impact it had on the team. Kapil Dev said that the match against Zimbabwe was the moment when the team started feeling that they can be in the top four teams and can beat any opposition on their day or in the toughest of situations by bouncing back.

In a Breakfast with Champions interview, Kapil Dev claimed that he just looked to enjoy himself despite the pressure situation India were in and went with the flow since he barely got out of the shower when he saw that the team was tottering at 17-5.

Prior to the Zimbabwe game, Kapil Dev's India were on the verge of being eliminated after losing to Australia and West Indies in their previous round-robin matches. However, after defeating Zimbabwe, India secured a 118-run win over Australia. In the semi-final, they beat England and went on to thrash West Indies in the final at Lord’s to lift their first World Cup.

🌟 Runs: 175* (138)

🌟 Fours: 16

🌟 Sixes: 6#OnThisDay against Zimbabwe in 1983, Kapil Dev smashed the first century in ODIs for 🇮🇳 in the men's @cricketworldcup 🙌 pic.twitter.com/2r2Mu7l26j — ICC (@ICC) June 18, 2020

