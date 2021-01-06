Kapil Dev Birthday: Legend Recalls Mother's Funny Reply To Reporter's Question On Him

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev is widely acknowledged as one of the greatest all-rounders of all time. The cricketer led India to victory at the 1983 World Cup in England. One of the veterans of the game, the ‘Haryana Hurricane’ represented his national side in 131 Tests and 225 ODIs before his retirement from international cricket in 1994.

The former cricketer turned 62 on Wednesday, January 6. On the occasion of 62nd Kapil Dev birthday, here is a look back at the time when the dashing all-rounder revealed the comical side of his mother.

BCCI celebrates Kapil Dev birthday

9031 intl. runs 💪

687 intl. wickets ☝️

First player to take 200 ODI wickets 👌

Only player to pick over 400 wickets & score more than 5000 runs in Tests 👊



Wishing @therealkapildev - #TeamIndia's greatest all-rounder and 1983 World Cup-winning Captain - a very happy birthday 👏 pic.twitter.com/75lmx0gin2 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2021

Kapil Dev reveals mother’s hilarious response to “Will there be another Kapil Dev” chant

Kapil Dev interacted with Gaurav Kapur on the Oaktree Sports’ show Breakfast with Champions in June 2019. During their conversation, host Gaurav Kapur asked the former Indian captain to address the famous “Will there be another Kapil Dev?” line, which was brought to his notice by cricketer-turned-commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu earlier.

Addressing the quote, Kapil Dev said that the same question was once asked to his mother by a reporter. The all-rounder then recalled his mother’s hilarious response to the reporter, saying “I am too old now and Kapil Dev’s father has passed away, so there cannot be another Kapil Dev”. After evoking much laughter in the conversation with Gaurav Kapur, the legendary all-rounder said that his mother had her own sense of humour.

Kapil Dev talks about his playing and post-retirement days, watch video

Kapil Dev wife and family details

Kapil Dev's wife's name is Romi Bhatia. They married in 1980 and have a daughter together. Here is a look at Kapil Dev’s family celebrating the occasion of New Year.

Kapil Dev health updates

In October 2020, the legendary cricketer suffered a heart attack and was hospitalised in Delhi immediately after. Just a day later, his teammate from the yesteryears, Chetan Sharma posted an update on his social media accounts, saying that the decorated cricketer was feeling better. Here is a look at Kapil Dev health update from October last year.

Dr Atul Mathur did Kapil paji angioplasty. He is fine and discharged. Pic of @therealkapildev on time of discharge from hospital. pic.twitter.com/NCV4bux6Ea — Chetan Sharma (@chetans1987) October 25, 2020

How much is Kapil Dev net worth?

According to caknowledge.com, the Kapil Dev net worth figure is estimated to be approximately $30 million (₹219 crore) as of 2020. The aforementioned net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. The Kapil Dev net worth figure also comprises of his several investments and business ventures since he is the owner of Kaptain’s Retreat Hotel as well as Dev Musco Lighting (stadium lighting).

He also owns Captain’s Eleven, a line of restaurants in Chandigarh and Patna. In 2015, he purchased a minority stake in Samco Ventures Pvt. Ltd.

Disclaimer: The above Kapil Dev net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Kapil Dev net worth figures.

