Kapil Dev Reveals His Dream11 IPL 2020 Hero And It Is NOT Jasprit Bumrah

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev is widely regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders of all time. The Indian pace veteran, who collected 687 international wickets during his playing days, recently gave his take on the battery of fast bowlers Team India currently has in their bowling arsenal. The 1983 World Cup-winning captain also revealed his favourite fast bowler from the recently concluded Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season.

“T Natarajan was my hero from Dream11 IPL 2020” – Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev, who recently attended the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, discussed modern-day fast bowling at the virtual meeting. The 131-Test veteran revealed that he is not impressed with fast bowlers these days because they add too many variations in their bowling. He cited the example of the recently-concluded Dream11 IPL 2020 season and claimed that several bowlers realised the value of swing over pace during the tournament.

Kapil Dev singled out T Natarajan’s performance in the season by saying that the left-arm bowler looked “fearless” while bowling his yorkers. The ‘Haryana Hurricane’ even described Natarajan as his “hero” of the Dream11 IPL 2020 season. The former Indian cricketer said that much like the 29-year-old, others should embrace swing bowling as an art instead of preferring pace.

T Natarajan in Dream11 IPL 2020 season

T Natarajan represented the Hyderabad franchise in Dream11 IPL 2020 where he played under the leadership of David Warner. In 16 matches, he bagged 16 wickets at an average of 31.50. Natarajan maintained an impressive economy rate of 8.02.

T Natarajan’s yorkers strangle Delhi in their faltering run-chase, watch video

India vs Australia 2020 series: India squad for Australia tour

T Natarajan’s Dream11 IPL 2020 heroics earned him a Team India call-up for the upcoming India vs Australia 2020 series. The Indian players landed in Sydney earlier this month and began their training sessions a few days later. T Natarajan is included in the Indian T20I squad where he is joined by veteran quicks Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami. Here is a look at the entire India squad for Australia tour.

Updates - India’s Tour of Australia



The All-India Senior Selection Committee met on Sunday to pick certain replacements after receiving injury reports and updates from the BCCI Medical Team.



More details here - https://t.co/8BSt2vCaXt #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Ge0x7bCRBU — BCCI (@BCCI) November 9, 2020

