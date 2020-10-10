Sunil Gavaskar Mocked For His Height On Twitter, Sheldon Jackson Shuts Down Troll In Style

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar is undoubtedly one of the iconic ambassadors of the game in the country. The cricketer-turned commentator, who currently is associated with the broadcasting team for the Dream11 IPL 2020, has come in the limelight yet again. Sunil Gavaskar was in the news recently after the infamous 'Gavaskar Anushka Sharma comment' controversy. The 71-year-old who was trolled mercilessly for his comments became subject to similar behaviour from a Twitter user yet again.

Sunil Gavaskar was part of the pre-show panel along with Neroli Meadows and Kevin Pietersen ahead of the Dream11 IPL 2020 clash between Punjab and Hyderabad earlier this week. A Twitter used posted a tweet about Sunil Gavaskar's height as he felt that the cricket looked 'small' in front of his colleagues. Saurashtra cricketer Sheldon Jackson was quick to come to the rescue of Sunil Gavaskar as he slammed the user for his offensive comments.

may be in height, but look what he has done and achieved for the country, not many tall men could achieve . your a cricket fan as of what i learn n see from your tweets there's already alot of negativity, try to spread a little positivity please🙏please https://t.co/wLYHOWYPbP — Sheldon Jackson (@ShelJackson27) October 8, 2020

ALSO READ | Yashasvi Jaiswal Trolled Mercilessly For Twitter For Slow Innings Against Delhi At The Top

Sheldon Jackson responded to the tweet by appreciating the contribution Sunil Gavaskar has made for Indian cricket. Talking about the legendary cricketer, Sheldon Jackson opined that the former India player might be short in his height, but his prolific achievements cannot be discounted. The former Kolkata player urged the fan to spread positivity. The user later deleted his tweet after getting the earful from Jackson and posted an apology after facing a backlash for his comments.

Sorry bro, no intentions to degrade Sunny G, absolutely he's an all time great of the game and neither wanted to put it as a negative troll. Apologies, deleted too. Thanks! — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 8, 2020

ALSO READ | Andre Russell's Wife Blasts Fan For Insulting Her Online Over Kolkata Star's Poor Form

Earlier in the tournament, Sheldon Jackson had also come forward to praise Sunil Gavaskar's commentary in the Dream11 IPL 2020. The cricketer had mentioned that there is so much one could learn from the veteran's assessment of the game. A user had tried to mock Jackson by alleging that he is trying to get in the good books of Sunil Gavaskar for getting into the Indian team. This irked Jackson and he responded by mentioning that his mother's blessings are enough for him.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 25 Chennai Vs Bangalore Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Dubai

'Gavaskar Anushka Sharma comment'

During Bangalore's encounter with Punjab in Dream11 IPL 2020, Sunil Gavaskar referred to a video of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, practising and commented on that. Anushka Sharma had slammed the former cricketer for his 'distasteful' comments. Gavaskar in his justification had said that the whole 'Gavaskar Anushka Sharma comment' controversy was blown out of proportion and urged fans to revisit the clip.

ALSO READ | Brett Lee Takes Only 2nd Off In 35 Days, Netizens Amazed With His Looks And Commitment

Image source: Sheldon Jackson Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.