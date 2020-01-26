STR Vs HUR Dream11 BBL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Adelaide Strikers will go head to head against Hobart Hurricanes in the upcoming match of the Big Bash League on Sunday, January 26, 2020. The game is scheduled to start by 1:40 PM IST. Adelaide Strikers are placed on the third position in the Big Bash League points table. They have registered a win-loss record of 8-4 in the 13 games they've played so far. On the other hand, Hobart Hurricanes are placed on the 5th spot. They have a win-loss record of 5-7 in the 13 games they've played so far. The match will be played at the Adelaide Oval in North Adelaide, Australia.

STR vs HUR game schedule

Venue: Adelaide Oval, North Adelaide, Australia

Date: Sunday, January 26, 2020

Time: 1:40 PM IST

STR vs HUR Dream11 Squads

Adelaide Strikers Squad: Cameron White, Peter Siddle, Michael Neser, Jonathan Wells, Harry Conway, Travis Head (c), Alex Carey, Matthew Short, Cameron Valente, Billy Stanlake, Nick Winter, Jake Lehmann, Harry Nielsen, Philip Salt, Rashid Khan, Liam O Connor, Jake Weatherald, Wes Agar.

Hobart Hurricanes Squad: George Bailey, Matthew Wade (c), David Miller, James Faulkner, Scott Boland, Clive Rose, Jake Doran, Ben McDermott, Jake Reed, Simon Milenko, David Moody, D Arcy Short, Qais Ahmad, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith, Macalister Wright, Thomas Rogers, Jarrod Freeman, Aaron Summers, Nathan Ellis.

STR Vs HUR Dream11 top picks

Adelaide Strikers: Jonathan Wells, Michael Neser, Rashid Khan, Liam O’Connor

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade, George Bailey, Thomas Rogers, Qais Ahmad

STR Vs HUR Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade (VC)

Batsmen: Jonathan Wells, Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald (C), George Bailey

All-Rounders: Michael Neser, Travis Head

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Liam O’Connor, Qais Ahmad, Thomas Rogers

STR Vs HUR Dream11 Prediction

Adelaide Strikers start as favourites to win.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

