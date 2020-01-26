The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

STR Vs HUR Dream11 BBL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Cricket News

STR vs HUR Dream11: Adelaide Strikers will go head to head against Hobart Hurricanes in the upcoming match of the Big Bash League on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
STR vs HUR Dream11

Adelaide Strikers will go head to head against Hobart Hurricanes in the upcoming match of the Big Bash League on Sunday, January 26, 2020. The game is scheduled to start by 1:40 PM IST. Adelaide Strikers are placed on the third position in the Big Bash League points table. They have registered a win-loss record of 8-4 in the 13 games they've played so far. On the other hand, Hobart Hurricanes are placed on the 5th spot. They have a win-loss record of 5-7 in the 13 games they've played so far. The match will be played at the Adelaide Oval in North Adelaide, Australia.

Also Read l ESL vs ATH Dream11 LaLiga prediction, top picks, schedule and all match details

STR vs HUR game schedule

Venue: Adelaide Oval, North Adelaide, Australia

Date: Sunday, January 26, 2020

Time: 1:40 PM IST

Also Read l STA vs HEA Dream11 BBL prediction, top picks, schedule and all match details

STR vs HUR Dream11 Squads

Adelaide Strikers Squad: Cameron White, Peter Siddle, Michael Neser, Jonathan Wells, Harry Conway, Travis Head (c), Alex Carey, Matthew Short, Cameron Valente, Billy Stanlake, Nick Winter, Jake Lehmann, Harry Nielsen, Philip Salt, Rashid Khan, Liam O Connor, Jake Weatherald, Wes Agar.

Hobart Hurricanes Squad: George Bailey, Matthew Wade (c), David Miller, James Faulkner, Scott Boland, Clive Rose, Jake Doran, Ben McDermott, Jake Reed, Simon Milenko, David Moody, D Arcy Short, Qais Ahmad, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith, Macalister Wright, Thomas Rogers, Jarrod Freeman, Aaron Summers, Nathan Ellis.

STR Vs HUR Dream11 top picks

Adelaide Strikers: Jonathan Wells, Michael Neser, Rashid Khan, Liam O’Connor

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade, George Bailey, Thomas Rogers, Qais Ahmad

Also Read l ZIM-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 prediction, top picks, schedule and all match details

STR Vs HUR Dream11 Team 

  • Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade (VC)

  • Batsmen: Jonathan Wells, Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald (C), George Bailey

  • All-Rounders: Michael Neser, Travis Head

  • Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Liam O’Connor, Qais Ahmad, Thomas Rogers

STR Vs HUR Dream11 Prediction

Adelaide Strikers start as favourites to win.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read l FCG vs KBFC Dream11 ISL prediction, top picks, schedule and all match details

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
REPUBLIC DAY 2020: B-TOWN WISHES
SUDARSHAN PATTNAIK ON REPUBLIC DAY
RAJ THACKERAY WISHES REPUBLIC DAY
SAIF SAYS 'NOT MUMBAI, ANDHERI'
GAMBHIR SALUTES CAPT TANIA SHERGILL
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA