Karthik Tyagi Stuns Australia With Lethal Triple Blow As India Grab Early Advantage

Team India's U-19 pace sensation Karthik Tyagi provided the side with the perfect start as he delivered three early blows to Australia, landing a deadly blow to their run-chase. Australia, who won the toss and elected to field first, managed to restrict India to a total of 233-9 at the end of the 50 overs. The Australian run-chase kicked-off with a run-out off the first ball, followed by two wickets off the fifth and sixth ball of the first over. Karthik Tyagi managed to get the wickets of Mackenzie Harvey and Lachlan Hearne in the first over followed by the wicket of Oliver Davies in the third over. Australia were four wickets down within five overs of starting their run-chase, a sign of relief for India after their batsmen found it tough to put runs on the board.

READ | U-19 WC: India's Title Defence Under Threat Despite Recovery Act Against Australia

Karthik's triple blow leaves Australia in the soup

Australia are now 17/4 after 2.3 overs!



Kartik Tyagi has his third wicket, Yashasvi Jaiswal taking a very smart catch in the slips 👏 #U19CWC | #INDvAUS | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/xWeomVPnmn — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 28, 2020

READ | Mohammad Kaif Celebrates 20 Years Of India's U-19 World Cup Win With Throwback Tweet

India's title defence under threat

Atharva Ankolekar's combative half-century lifted India to 233 for nine after the defending champions lost wickets at regular intervals against Australia in their U-19 World Cup quarterfinal here on Tuesday. Invited to bat, India lacked a substantial partnership until Atharva and Ravi Bishnoi joined forces to raise a fighting 61-run stand for the seventh wicket. Atharva scored an unbeaten 55 off 54 balls with five fours and a six.

At the top, only opener Yashaswi Jaiswal put up a semblance of resistance against the Australian attack, scoring an 82-ball 62 with the help of six fours and two sixes. Divyaansh Saxena (14), Tilak Varma (2), Priyan Garg (5) and Dhruv Juel (15) all struggled. After losing one partner after another, Jaiswal went for a pull off Tanveer Sangha but edged the ball between his legs on to the stumps.

READ | Hafeez And Malik Could Be Part Of Pakistan's T20 World Cup Squad, Hints Misbah

Before Sangha came on to bowl, bespectacled off-spinner Todd Murphy (2/40) frequently troubled the Indian batsmen. Jurel, whose technique looked compact, timed the ball well but often found the fielders. Not being able to find the gaps meant his scoring rate was quite low. Jaiswal, who was fluent in his stroke-making, had already departed and it adversely affected India's run rate.

Under pressure, Jurel went after Muprhy but ballooned the ball up for wicketkeeper Rowe to take an easy catch. Siddesh Veer too got out soon, leaving the tail-enders with an unenviable task to up the run rate. Bishnoi and Atharva largely worked the ball around to keep the scoreboard ticking, taking advantage of the Powerplay overs. Bishnoi ended the boundary drought when he drove Sangha through the cover region. Atharva guided Sully for a four behind square and then one more time, through the covers, to raise the team's 200. Their stand ended with the run out of Bishnoi in the 48th over. The left-hander reached his fifty with a six off Sully.

READ | IPL 2020: CSK Begin Preparations With Suresh Raina And Ambati Rayudu At Training Camp