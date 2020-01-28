Mohammad Kaif Celebrates 20 Years Of India's U-19 World Cup Win With Throwback Tweet

For any junior cricketer, the ICC Under-19 World Cup is a stepping stone towards donning the national jersey and representing the country at international level. While some cricketers have failed to achieve the dream, there have been few ones who went onto establish their place in the national side. One such player is Mohammad Kaif, who went onto play for India after leading the Under-19 team to World Cup glory. January 28, 2020 marks the 20th anniversary of India winning their first junior title.

Also Read: Mohammad Kaif Rates Himself Better At Dancing Than Harbhajan Singh And Sourav Ganguly

ICC U-19 World Cup: Mohammad Kaif shares throwback image

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif on Tuesday shared a throwback picture to celebrate 20 years of the ICC U-19 World Cup triumph. The 39-year-old had led Team India against Sri Lanka in the finals of the 2000 edition. Kaif posted a photo on Twitter for the same.

Wow! Been 20 years to this day, when we won the Under-19 World Cup for the first time ever.

Was a privilege and an honour to captain a wonderful side filled with many match-winners.



Wishing the India Under-19 team all the very best to go all the way and defend their title. pic.twitter.com/kSQ7rSLxj8 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 28, 2020

Also Read: Mohammad Kaif Posts Heart-melting Video Of 'Mother Bowling, Child Batting'. Watch

ICC U-19 World Cup: India vs Sri Lanka highlights

The Indian Colts, who bowled first, bundled out Sri Lanka for just 178 runs. Jehan Mubarak top-scored for the Islanders with a knock of 58 runs while for India, Shalabh Srivastava scalped 3 wickets. Chasing 179 for the win, India were struggling at 94/3 with Kaif being dismissed for just 18 runs while Yuvraj Singh scoring 27 runs. In the end, Reetinder Sodhi and Niraj Patel took the time across the finish line with 56 balls to spare as India clinched a 6-wicket win.

Also Read: Former Cricketers Mohammad Kaif And VVS Laxman Wish Suresh Raina On His Birthday

ICC U-19 World Cup: Yuvraj Singh career

During that 2000 edition, Yuvraj Singh scored 203 runs with two half-centuries and 12 wickets, leading in India’s first Under-19 World Cup title. Yuvraj Singh was awarded the ‘Player of the Tournament’ award. In a decorated career, Yuvraj played a crucial part in India’s triumph during ICC tournament wins in 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. His all-round show in the 2011 World Cup saw him winning ‘Player of the Tournament’ award. Yuvraj hung up his boots in 2019 after an illustrious 19-year career.

Also Read: Mohammad Kaif Trolls Naseem Shah Over Age Issue After Debut In Aus Vs Pak 1st Test

ICC U-19 World Cup: Virat Kohli lifts Team India's second title

The Kohli-led side defeated South Africa by 12 runs (D/L method) in the final as India lifted their second youth World Cup title. The World Cup win was just the start of an incredible cricketing journey for the Delhi cricketer. Five months later, Kohli made his international debut on August 18 in an ODI match against Sri Lanka at Dambulla.

ICC U-19 World Cup: India U-19s vs Australia U-19s

India U-19s are currently playing Australia U-19s in the quarter-finals of ICC Under 19 World Cup currently underway in South Africa. After winning the toss, Australia asked India to bat first. India finished their innings at 233/9. Yashashvi Jaiswal top-scored for the side with 62 runs. Atharva Ankiolekar remained not out on 55. Skipper Priyam Garg could only score 5 runs.