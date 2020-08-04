KCC Vs MCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malmo Live Game Info

Karlskrona Cricket Club will be up against Malmohus Cricket Club in their upcoming clash of ECS T10- Malmo at Limhamnsfaltet, Malmo. Karlskrona Cricket Club are 3rd in the points table with 2 points in their name. They managed to win their first match of the season against Evergreen Cricket Club. As for Malmohus Cricket Club, they are on the top spot of the league with 4 points to their name. They have managed to win both the games they have featured in the tournament so far.

The KCC vs MCC live match will commence on Tuesday, August 4 at 9.00 PM. Fans can play the KCC vs MCC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the KCC vs MCC Dream11 prediction, KCC vs MCC top picks and KCC vs MCC Dream11 team.

KCC vs MCC Dream11 team

KCC vs MCC Dream11 top picks

Kashan Khan (Captain) Muhammad Farhan Anwar (Vice-captain) Shahid Nawaz Shrivadiraja Ramamurthy Jilesh Mattakot Lal Mohan

Squads for the KCC vs MCC Dream11 team

KCC vs MCC Dream11 team: Karlskrona Cricket Club (KCC) squads

Kashan Khan, Ghazzal Mehdi, Imran Hussain, Junaid Azam, Hamza Iqbal, Aleem Muhammad Siddiqi, Shahid Nawaz, Muhammad Farhan Anwar, Fashahid Shah, Muhammad Asif, Zubair Abbas, Maqoos Badar, Chandan Khatri, Sudharma Srinivasan Damarla, Pankaj Kaul, Naeem Ullah Khan, Rizwan Baig, Ahsan Mehmood, Arif Zaidi, Nasir Khan

KCC vs MCC Dream11 team: Malmohus Cricket Club (MCC) squads

Syed Abdul-Wahab, Shrivadiraja Ramamurthy, Jilesh Mattakot, Lal Mohan, Rajesh Kusuma, Gireesh Brahmadasan, Manu Paul, Sandip Singh, Yograj Sahani, Vineesh Njarekkattil, Premprakash Yadav, Dhanushka Sandaruwan, Om Sharma, Titto Poulose, John Jacob, Sunil Ambar, Anil Paul Chirackal Manavalan, Felix Irudayadhasan, Ashkar Naduparambil, Jobi Samuel, Subin George, Zainul Abid Chakkingal

KCC vs MCC playing 11

Karlskrona Cricket Club : Kashan Khan (WK), Muhammad Farhan Anwar, Shahid Nawaz, Aleem Muhammad Siddiqi, Chandan Khatri, Sudharma Srinivasan Damarla, Muhammad Asif, Nasir Khan, Naeem Ullah Khan, Rizwan Baig, Arif Zaidi

: Kashan Khan (WK), Muhammad Farhan Anwar, Shahid Nawaz, Aleem Muhammad Siddiqi, Chandan Khatri, Sudharma Srinivasan Damarla, Muhammad Asif, Nasir Khan, Naeem Ullah Khan, Rizwan Baig, Arif Zaidi Malmohus Cricket Club: Syed Abdul-Wahab (WK), Shrivadiraja Ramamurthy, Jilesh Mattakot, Lal Mohan, Rajesh Kusuma, Gireesh Brahmadasan, Manu Paul, Sandip Singh, Yograj Sahani, Vineesh Njarekkattil, Premprakash Yadav

KCC vs MCC Dream11 prediction

Our KCC vs MCC Dream11 prediction is that Malmohus Cricket Club will win this game.

Note: The KCC vs MCC Dream11 prediction, KCC vs MCC Dream11 top picks and KCC vs MCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KCC vs MCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: ICC.com)