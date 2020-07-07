Kedar Jadhav Beats All MS Dhoni Birthday Wishes With Epic 687-word 'Lighthouse' Comparison

Team India's Kedar Jadhav penned an epic 687-word memory studded ode to Captain Cool MS Dhoni on his birthday as the World Cup-winning legend turned 39 years old on Tuesday. Addressing the Captain Cool as his best friend, teammate, and captain, Kedar Jadhav's birthday wish to the CSK skipper was one of a kind – filled with memories, lessons learnt and valuable moments shared between the two both on and off the field.

Kedar Jadhav's camaraderie with MS Dhoni stretches back to the former's early days in the Indian cricket team where we was taken under the wings of MS Dhoni - the then skipper and moved on from there to playing with the legend in same IPL side and representing India in World Cups.

'Every time I see a lighthouse...'

In an epic 697-word long letter to MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav compared the Captain Cool to a lighthouse which symbolises a 'way forward, strength and a source of guidance', all of which Dhoni has been to the all-rounder over the years. From travelling on tours together to receiving tips on the field from behind the stumps to creating memories together both on and off the field, Kedar Jadhav recounted valuable moments he has shared with MS Dhoni in his heartwarming letter to the former skipper. Further, Kedar Jadhav suggested that the void of positivity and happiness created, at present, by the pandemic and other unfortunate events could possibly be brushed aside if MS Dhoni returns to the centre, which would put smiles on millions of faces.

"Dear Mahi Bhai, Every time I see a lighthouse, it reminds me of you. A lighthouse symbolises a way forward, strength and a source of guidance, just like you. You showed a right path to many, guided us through tough times and also have been a subject to immense scrutiny at times. But, you always stood strong. Just like a Lighthouse"

"Once you gave me a life mantra, "Kedar, Last ball takumeed nahi harni chahiye. Koi bhi target impossible nahi hota. Khudpe bharosa rakho aur koshish karte raho, ground pe bhi aur zindgi main bhi. The smile even after losing the game or handing over the trophy to youngsters after a win, Youfollowed this all your life. You gave us life lessons but beyond that, you supported and trusted everyplayer You built a team andI think that is more commendable."

"Mahi Bhai, we have seen you playing from last 15 years but, still couldn't have enough of you. Entire nation wants to see you smashing the ball again, including me. I can see you standing on the crease... fans chanting Dhoni Dhoni... You'll finish off the match in style and walk quietly towards pavilion... and we will be busy storing your face with a wide smile in our teary oes. At that moment one song will be playing in the background in everyone 's mind..."

Kedar Jadhav's memory-studded wish for MS Dhoni

A small try to make your birthday little more special. My best friend, teammate and captain, Happy Birthday Mahi Bhai @msdhoni



Thank You @InsideCricket07 for making it happen. #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/xfiakfh8Ai — IamKedar (@JadhavKedar) July 7, 2020

