MS Dhoni Birthday: 'Chittu' Hardik Pandya Calls Him 'Bittu' In Sweet Instagram Post

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni turned 39 on Tuesday with wishes pouring in for the World Cup-winning captain from all across the globe. MS Dhoni is the only captain to win three ICC tournaments for India and is widely considered as one of the most successful captains in the world. Over the years, several Indian players have spoken about the impact MS Dhoni has had on their careers. All-rounder Hardik Pandya has shared a unique MS Dhoni birthday wish on the occasion.

Hardik Pandya makes his MS Dhoni birthday wishes

Hardik Pandya took to Instagram to join the MS Dhoni birthday wishes bandwagon. The all-rounder shared a series of images and videos as part of his MS Dhoni birthday wishes. While wishing MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya revealed his nickname for the player. Pandya’s caption revealed that he calls the CSK captain ‘Bittu’ while he is called ‘Chittu’. Amongst all MS Dhoni birthday wishes, Hardik Pandya's arguably was the most hearfelt as he also wrote that the former Indian captain made him a better human being and stood by him in tough times.

Hardik Pandya shares hilarious images with the CSK player while making MS Dhoni birthday wishes

Happy birthday Mahi bhai! Everyday spent with you is a chance to learn and grow. Thank you for being one of the biggest role models in my life ❤️🚁 #HappyBirthdayDhoni @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/JUsEMkZYOK — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 7, 2019

In the Instagram post, Hardik Pandya also shared an interesting collection of moments for contributing to the MS Dhoni birthday wishes. The first image looks to be from a commercial shoot, in which the pair is dressed up and looking through a pair of lenses. The second images show the CSK captain’s playful side as Dhoni is seen on top of a kid’s toy car. A video shared by Hardik Pandya shows the time when the all-rounder was cutting the former Indian captain’s hair. The fourth image shared by Pandya while making his MS Dhoni birthday wishes is from an IPL match.

Hardik Pandya has talked about several times the importance of MS Dhoni in his career. In a recent interview, the Mumbai Indians player had revealed how he considers the CSK player to be his family. While giving an insight into his relationship with the wicketkeeper, Pandya revealed how MS Dhoni helped him learn from his own experiences.

Pandya is also known for his unique MS Dhoni birthday wishes. Last year, Hardik Pandya took to Twitter to make his MS Dhoni birthday wishes. He revealed how MS Dhoni was one of the biggest role models in his life and helped him learn and grow. The all-rounder also shared a boomerang of the pair imitating Dhoni’s famous helicopter shot.

Image Courtesy: instagram/hardikpandya93