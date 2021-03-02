Kevin Pietersen Arrives In India, Issues Huge Warning To Former Rival Yuvraj Singh

Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen was a flamboyant batsman, who was famous for his unorthodox and audacious strokeplay. He is also renowned for voicing out his opinions and giving bold statements on different topics. Pietersen is also a humorous character who has time and again amused fans with his wit on social media.

Kevin Pietersen and Yuvraj Singh engage in fun banter ahead of Road Safety World Series 2021

Pietersen was at it once again as he was involved in a fun banter with former Indian all-rounder and foe-turned-friend Yuvraj Singh. The Englishman took to Instagram as he posted a picture of himself after touching down India for the Road Safety World Series 2021. Pietersen who was dreessed in a PPE kit captioned the post, "INDIA."

Yuvraj Singh was quick to comment on the post as he posted a pie emoticon on the photo. Pietersen responded to Yuvraj's comment in his own unique way as he warned him and wrote, "I'm going to slog you."

Kevin Pietersen and Yuvraj Singh are set to play for their respective nations in the Road Safety World Series 2021. The online banter between the duo has perfectly set up the contest between the two sides. The Road Safety World Series had emerged as one of the most anticipated cricket tournaments of recent times. The tournament started with a bang in March 2020 but unfortunately had to be halted due to the COVID-19 situation in India after just four matches.

Much to the fans' delight, the competition is all set to make a comeback from March 5. Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium will host all the fixtures of the upcoming Road Safety World series. A total of six teams will battle it out for the ultimate championship. All the matches will begin at 7 PM (IST).

Road Safety World Series 2021 squad list for India and England

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha, Zaheer Khan, Pragyan Ojha, Noel David, Munaf Patel, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony.

England Legends: Kevin Pietersen, Owais Shah, Philip Mustard, Monty Panesar, Nick Compton, Kabir Ali, Usman Afzaal, Matthew Hoggard, James Tindall, Chris Tremlett, Sajid Mahmood, James Tredwell, Chris Schoefield, Johnathan Trott, Ryan Sidebottom.

