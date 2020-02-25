Kevin Pietersen Asks Donald Trump To Research On How To Pronounce Legends' Names

Kevin Pietersen came forward and took a dig at US President Donald Trump for mispronouncing the names of two of the best batting maestros as well as world-class cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli during his speech at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. Trump is currently in India on a two-day visit along with his better half, the 'First Lady' Melania Trump and their daughter Ivanka.

KP asksTrump to do some research

During his speech, the US President had pronounced Sachin Tendulkar as 'Soo-chin' and Virat Kohli as 'Virot Kolee'. Pietersen took to the micro-blogging site and requested the English broadcaster Piers Morgan to ask Donald Trump to do some research in pronouncing legends' names.

FFS, @piersmorgan, pls ask your mate to do some research in pronouncing legends names?! https://t.co/eUGuCNReaM — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 24, 2020

Earlier, KP's former English team-mate and skipper Michael Vaughan, as well as the governing body of world cricket International Cricket Council (ICC), had also trolled Trump for mispronouncing the cricketers' names.

Sachin & Kohli's contribution to Indian cricket

Both Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli have made the nation proud and won many laurels by making their bat do the talking. Tendulkar had made his debut at the international level as a teenager back in 1989. Sachin has scored 15921 runs in 200 Tests and 18426 runs in 463 One Day Internationals. He also remains the top run-scorer in both these formats to date. The Little Master also has 100 international centuries to his name which is a feat that no one else has achieved. The champion batsman also became the first player to score a double century in ODI cricket.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli first burst onto the scene just months after leading India to a U-19 World Cup triumph in 2008. He has scored 7223 runs in 85 Tests, 11867 runs in 248 ODIs and 2794 runs in 82 T20Is. Kohli (43) needs just seven more tons to get past his idol Sachin who has 49 tons in the 50-overs format. The Indian skipper had surpassed the likes of Tendulkar and Caribbean legend Brian Lara to become the only player in the history of the game to score 20,000 runs in international cricket. He had achieved this feat during World Cup 2019.

Both Tendulkar and Kohli were a part of the Indian squad that had emerged triumphant at the 2011 World Cup where the Men In Blue won their second world title after a long wait of 28 years. Kohli and then team-mate Suresh Raina were seen carrying the cricket legend on their shoulders while taking a victory lap.

