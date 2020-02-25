The Debate
Sri Lankan Critic Gets A Savage Reply From Ex-player For Calling Virat Kohli 'overrated'

Cricket News

A Sri Lankan journalist got a savage reply from a former English cricketer for calling Indian skipper Virat Kohli 'Overrated' after a poor performance in NZ

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sri Lanka

A Sri Lankan journalist got a befitting reply from a former English cricketer after he had called Indian skipper Virat Kohli 'Overrated' after his poor run in the ongoing New Zealand tour. As per sources, the Sri Lankan journalist named Daniel Alexander is among the biggest critics of Indian cricket. Kohli was off-colour with the bat as he could only manage just a solitary fifty in all the three formats on this tour. 

It so happened that Daniel Alexander took to the micro-blogging site and mentioned the scores of the Indian captain which included his performances from the 1st T20I till the recently concluded Test match. He then went on to add that Australian batting megastar Steve Smith, Pakistan's T20I skipper Babar Azam and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson are far better batsmen than  Kohli in all three formats as they score in all conditions and that the 'Captain Fearless' is 'Overrated'.

READ: 'How are you, Sue Chin?': Vaughan guffaws at US President Trump's Sachin Tendulkar mention

READ: Once I started wearing helmet, I regained confidence: Ewen Chatfield recalls concussion

Alex Tudor comes in support of Virat Kohli

Former English cricketer Alex Tudor came forward in support of Virat Kohli. Tudor wrote that since the Indian skipper has had one bad tour, one should not forget about what he has achieved so far and criticize him meaninglessly.

Kohli, who had a forgettable outing in the first Test match where he could only manage 21 runs in both the innings (2 in the first innings & 19 in the second). India went on to lose the contest by 10 wickets. Meanwhile, this was also their first loss in red-ball cricket in the ongoing edition of the ICC World Test Championship.

Steve Smith, David Warner laugh in team bus at English fans for sandpaper mockery; watch

Mushfiqur Rahim uses buttocks comically to save his wicket against Zim; watch video

 

