Sri Lankan Critic Gets A Savage Reply From Ex-player For Calling Virat Kohli 'overrated'

A Sri Lankan journalist got a befitting reply from a former English cricketer after he had called Indian skipper Virat Kohli 'Overrated' after his poor run in the ongoing New Zealand tour. As per sources, the Sri Lankan journalist named Daniel Alexander is among the biggest critics of Indian cricket. Kohli was off-colour with the bat as he could only manage just a solitary fifty in all the three formats on this tour.

It so happened that Daniel Alexander took to the micro-blogging site and mentioned the scores of the Indian captain which included his performances from the 1st T20I till the recently concluded Test match. He then went on to add that Australian batting megastar Steve Smith, Pakistan's T20I skipper Babar Azam and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson are far better batsmen than Kohli in all three formats as they score in all conditions and that the 'Captain Fearless' is 'Overrated'.

19, 2, 9, 15, 51, 11, 38, 11, 45 - Virat Kohli's scores in New Zealand series 2020 (all 3 formats). #Cricket



Inns - 9

Runs - 201

Ave - 22.33

50 - 1



*Steve Smith, Babar Azam & Kane Williamson top three all format batsmen and score in all conditions. Kohli over-rated. — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) February 23, 2020

Alex Tudor comes in support of Virat Kohli

Former English cricketer Alex Tudor came forward in support of Virat Kohli. Tudor wrote that since the Indian skipper has had one bad tour, one should not forget about what he has achieved so far and criticize him meaninglessly.

Overrated 😏 are you just looking for people to hit up your timeline 🤷🏾‍♂️ one bad tour & people coming for the great man 👎🏿 https://t.co/xbUdXejnV1 — Alex Tudor (@alextudorcoach) February 23, 2020

Kohli, who had a forgettable outing in the first Test match where he could only manage 21 runs in both the innings (2 in the first innings & 19 in the second). India went on to lose the contest by 10 wickets. Meanwhile, this was also their first loss in red-ball cricket in the ongoing edition of the ICC World Test Championship.

