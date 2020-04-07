Kevin Pietersen Empathically Shuts Down Instagram Troll Over 'bullying' Ahmed Shehzad

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in cricketers being immensely active on social media. Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen has certainly been making the most of his time by regularly interacting with current cricketers on his Instagram live amidst the coronavirus crisis. Kevin Pietersen has recently done Instagram live sessions with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ahmed Shahzad.

In his live session with Ahmed Shahzad, the outspoken and straightforward Kevin Pietersen left no stone unturned to roast Ahmed Shahzad. The two discussed their lives and Ahmed Shahzad's dismal performances in PSL 2020 and fans were gifted with some hilarious moments that could perhaps only come from Kevin Pietersen.

Kevin Pietersen shuts up a fan with his comment

Ahmed Shahzad's fans still seem to be upset with Kevin Pietersen's roast. On one of the videos posted by Kevin Pietersen, a fan left a comment. The fan wrote that way Kevin Pietersen bullied Ahmed Shahzad was totally unacceptable. The fan further wrote that Kevin Pietersen didn't have any right to insult anyone even if they are in bad form and added that a person's use of words shows who they actually are. The fan lauded Ahmed Shahzad's calm and cool response to Kevin Pietersen's insults.

But Kevin Pietersen responded to the comment in his savage style and bashed the fan. Kevin Pietersen asked the fan to shut up and put a middle finger emoticon. Let's take a look at the Englishman's response.

Kevin Pietersen brutally roasts Ahmed Shahzad and asks him to bat at No.13

During the live session, Ahmed Shahzad was telling Kevin Pietersen about his upbringing and when Pietersen asked how he moved to the northern parts of Pakistan, Shahzad told him that the family was trying to "quarantine". This poor usage of the word triggered Pietersen, who then ranted about Shahzad not listening to him and rambling too much.

IMAGE COURTESY: KEVIN PIETERSEN INSTAGRAM