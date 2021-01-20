Kevin Pietersen Has BIG Warning For Virat Kohli In Hindi After Historic Gabba Test Win

Team India did the unimaginable as they managed to beat a full-strength Australian side and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1 with a second-string Indian team. What made the win special was the fact that the visitors clinched the series by breaching the hosts' fortress (Gabba), a venue where Australia hadn't lost since 1988. India team's next assignment will begin after a fortnight when they take on England on almost a two-month-long tour.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 4th Test 2021: Fans fall in love with 'Test Cricket'; make it top trend

Kevin Pietersen warns India, says the 'real challenge' is coming to them in two weeks

Ahead of the India vs England 2021 series, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen congratulated the Indian team on their historic win over Australia and also sent out a warning. Notably, Pietersen tweeted in Hindi. In his tweet, Pietersen asked Team India to celebrate the momentous victory because it was achieved by beating all odds. He further said that the 'real' challenge for the Indian team would be coming in two weeks in the form of England, who they will have to beat at home. Pietersen also asked Indian players to be careful and warned them to not celebrate too much during this period.

India 🇮🇳 - yeh aitihaasik jeet ka jashn manaye kyuki yeh sabhi baadhao ke khilaap hasil hui hai



LEKIN , ASLI TEAM 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 😉 toh kuch hafto baad a rahi hai jisse aapko harana hoga apne ghar mein .



Satark rahe , 2 saptaah mein bahut adhik jashn manaane se saavadhaan rahen 😉 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 19, 2021

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 4th Test 2021: Fans laud Rahul Dravid for developing India's bench strength

India vs England 2021: India announce squad for first two Tests

On the day after registering a historic win at The Gabba against Australia, Team India have announced their squads for the first two Tests against England. The Test series which is set to begin from February 5, will witness the return of skipper Virat Kohli who had travelled back home after the first Test against Australia for the birth of his first child. The selection panel led by Chetan Sharma has also brought back veteran speedster Ishant Sharma, who had been ruled out of the Australia tour with an injury whereas Hardik Pandya could also don the whites despite having lost his father a few days ago.

In the absence of Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, the Indian team has reposed its faith in young guns Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur, who've had an impressive Test series Down Under. In the spin department, Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar along with Kuldeep Yadav have retained their spots while Axar Patel has been called in to fill Ravindra Jadeja's shoes, who sustained an injury during the Australia tour.

ALSO READ | Joe Root eyes emulating TOP all-time record owned only by Virat Kohli in Test cricket

The squad also includes KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah, both of whom sustained injuries Down Under. Moreover, KS Bharat, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shahbaz Nadeem and Rahul Chahar have been named four stand-byes who will be inducted into the squad in case of anyone from the main squad was to be replaced.

Indian team for the first two Tests vs England: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel

ALSO READ | Joe Root joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith in rare WTC record

SOURCE: KEVIN PIETERSEN INSTAGRAM/ AP

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.