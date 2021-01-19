India Vs Australia 4th Test: Fans Laud Rahul Dravid For Developing India's Bench Strength

Team India with a second-string playing 11 shocked Australia at the Gabba which had been their fortress for a very long time. Even before the Ajinkya Rahane-led side took the field at Gabba, India were hit with injuries to their experienced players due to which they had to field a very inexperienced bowling attack. However, the youngsters rose to the occasion during the India vs Australia 4th Test and performed really well to help their side clinch the series.

India vs Australia 4th Test: Fans laud Rahul Dravid

The credit for India's victory in the 4th Test could be given to the likes of Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar who performed exceptionally well in the match. Washington Sundar played a 62-run knock in the first innings, while Shardul Thakur scored 67 runs. Both players had also picked up 3 wickets in the first innings.

In the second innings, Shubman Gill scored 91 runs, while Rishabh Pant scored a match-winning unbeaten knock of 89 runs. He was equally supported by Sundar during the final stages of the match, contributing 22 runs. While social media has been lauding all three players for their performance during the Brisbane Test, former skipper and Under-19 coach Rahul David's name also started to trend on Twitter.

All these three players were coached by former India skipper Rahul Dravid during their under-19 days and were also part of India's Under-19 World Cup squad. While Gill went on to win the World Cup captained by teammate Prithvi Shaw, Pant and Sundar failed to get their hands on the trophy.

Here's what fans had to say about Rahul Dravid

Real man of the series - Rahul Dravid. Building such a great bench strength through India A. Moulded in his personality - grit, resilience and immense self belief!! — Mandar Dandekar (@MandarDandekar) January 19, 2021

Rahul Dravid right now 😇😇😇

The man who laid the strong foundation through U19 coach. He couldn't have the luck to lift many trophies. But he is making sure the country would definitely won them one day. #INDvsAUS 🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/DOcHl8zgyN — Shrikanth Parthasarathy (@shrikanth_vsi) January 19, 2021

Rahul Dravid must be watching and feeling proud of the India A and India U19 programs he's developed, which gave India their depth.

Take a moment to thank Rahul Dravid for all that he's doing for Indian Cricket❤️ pic.twitter.com/hXXqR70PkE — Rishav Shukla (@rishavshukla22) January 19, 2021

Far away from the melodrama, somewhere in a room in Bangalore, Rahul Dravid watches this, having quietly built a menacing machine of under 19's who will constantly supply future Indian wins. And ignoring the noise and metaphors, he will methodically and coldly go back to work. — Anuvab Pal (@AnuvabPal) January 19, 2021

Rahul Dravid really deserves the credit for mentoring and nourishing young talents. Gill, Rishab Pant are perfect examples for this



Take a bow man!! ♥️

Respect for the legend 👊🙏#INDvAUS#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/yKlXR4m3u1 — Sandeep Kumar (@sandeep_suga) January 19, 2021

India vs Australia 4th Test recap: Rishabh Pant match-winning knock takes India to top of ICC World Test Championship

Following the victory at Brisbane, India are now currently at the top of the ICC World Test Championship. India are currently at 430 points with a percentage of 71.7, while New Zealand who held the top spot temporarily following their series win versus Pakistan, are now second with 420 points and a percentage of 70. The Tim Paine-led Australia after the series loss, have slipped to the third spot with 332 points and a percentage of 69.2.

