India Vs Australia 4th Test: Fans Fall In Love With 'Test Cricket'; Make It Top Trend

India retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy after beating Australia by 3 wickets in India vs Australia 4th Test at the Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was the star of the match as he stayed at the crease till the end to produce an unbeaten match-winning knock of 89 runs. Apart from Pant, Shubman Gill (91 runs) and Cheteshwar Pujara (54 runs) also contributed towards India winning the series 2-1.

Recap of India vs Australia 4th Test

The 5th day of the final Test at Brisbane saw India lose Rohit Sharma early caught behind of Pat Cummins. Shubman Gill along with Cheteshwar Pujara did revive the Indian innings as they stitched a solid partnership. Gill who was scoring runs at a brisk pace was dismissed by Nathan Lyon for 91 runs, 9 runs shy of a fabulous century. Once skipper Ajinkya Rahane departed, it was Pujara and Pant who took over the mantle of the run chase.

While Pujara was making it difficult for bowlers to pick his wicket, he also took blows on the body as well as the head. His solid knock (56 runs) was ended by Pat Cummins as Australia smelled victory. Mayank Agarwal also went early, but Pant held fort at one end and along with Washington Sundar (22 runs) both youngsters took the team past the finish line to help India clinch the series.

Fans react to India's win over Australia

Following the nail-biting finish, fans took to Twitter and praised Team India for their win. Here's what fans had to say.

Paine:"Can't wait to c u at Gabba" & the rest is history

From 36/9 to beating Australia in their undefeated soil of Gabba, gone through injuries and still these lads fight with an inexperienced team to the greatest test series ever in Indian test cricket history.

#AUSvINDtest

My tears rolled down. Test cricket is a replica of Life. Ups and downs. You will be bruised beaten down. You stand tall if you face everything bravely. Best series ever. #AUSvINDtest #GabbaTest #RishabhPant

Incredible India! Loved the spirit, grit, resilience & fight! Congrats my friends. What a fantastic game of Test cricket! #AUSvsIND

Che Pujara ❤️



If you still dont understand the value of this man in this Indian Line-up



If you still dont understand the value of this man in this Indian Line-up

Sorry to say you dont understand TEST Cricket COMPLETELY!#AUSvsIND

Boys Become Men... This is a beauty of Test Cricket and also a Great feeling while you won Test matches especially against Aussies.. Top class from Men in Blue

ICC World Test Championship: India climb to top spot

The win for the Ajinkya Rahane-led side in the India vs Australia 4th Test saw India move 10 points clear at the top of the ICC World Test Championship points table. India are currently at 430 points with a percentage of 71.7, while New Zealand who held the top spot temporarily following their series win over Pakistan, are now second with 420 points and a percentage of 70. The Tim Paine-led Australia after the series loss, have slipped to the third spot with 332 points and a percentage of 69.2.

Not only did India move to the top of ICC World Test Championship, but the Men in Blue also climbed the ladder in ICC World Test rankings. India toppled Australia in the ICC Test Team Rankings to claim the second spot. As per current standings, New Zealand are at the top of the table with 118.44 points while India now have 117.65 points, overtaking Australia on 113 points.

