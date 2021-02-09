Kevin Pietersen Has Message For Fans In Hindi Once Again After England Win Chennai Test

The England team registered a famous victory at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. They played exceptionally well in the Test series opener and beat the home team comprehensively in their own backyard by 227 runs. After their remarkable performance, former England captain Kevin Pietersen took to his Twitter account to send across a message to the Indian fans, in Hindi.

India vs England 2021: Kevin Pietersen tweets in Hindi after England's win

Ahead of the India vs England 2021 series, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen congratulated the Indian team on their historic win over Australia but also sent out a warning. Notably, Pietersen tweeted in Hindi. The ex-cricketer once again reminded the fans of his warning on the micro-blogging site after England's clinical performance at Chennai. He mentioned how he had asked Indians to not go overboard with their celebrations after their historic Test series victory in Australia.

India , yaad hai maine pehele hi chetawani di thi ke itna jasn na manaye jab aapne Australia ko unke ghar pe haraya tha 😉 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 9, 2021

India vs England 1st Test: Joe Root and co. end 21-year-old unbeaten run at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium

The visitors posted a humongous total of 578 after electing to bat first. Joe Root crossed the 100-run mark for the third time in a row and scored a marvelous double century to set the tone of the game. England bowled India out for 337 runs, despite Rishabh Pant, and Washington Sundar's efforts of staging a comeback. With 420 runs to win for India, the final innings of the contest proved to be an exhilarating one as fans expected the players to emulate their Brisbane heroics.

However, apart from Shubman Gill and captain Virat Kohli, all the other batsmen fell like nine pins against England's bowling attack on the tricky final day wicket. England's veteran pacer James Anderson bowled spectacularly to dismiss a well-set Shubman Gill and India's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane in a single over, to give his team an edge over the home side. India ultimately were bundled out for 192 in the final innings, and lost the crucial game by 227 runs.

The second Test match of the series will also be played at the same venue. It becomes imperative for Team India to put up a better show in the forthcoming encounters in order to keep their ICC World Test Championship aspirations alive. England now have won six consecutive Test matches in Asia, and if they manage to win the next contest as well, they will equal Australia's long-standing record of seven back-to-back wins in Asian conditions.

