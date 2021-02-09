Ravindra Jadeja Net Worth, IPL Salary, House And Top Stats After 12 Years With Indian Team

Since making his ODI and T20I debuts in 2009 against Sri Lanka, Ravindra Jadeja has made an almost permanent place for himself on the Indian team. While he is currently out of the squad due to a broken thumb, Jadeja is expected to make a comeback into the side by the 3rd India vs England Test. As he completes 12 years in international cricket, we take a look at Jadeja's net worth, personal life and IPL salary.

As a kid it was my dream to play for our amazing country and 12 years later since my International debut, it still feels like it was just yesterday.

Playing for India is a feeling that cannot be described in words and there is no bigger honour.

Thank you for all the love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YQd1RrpnVN — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) February 8, 2021

Ravindra Jadeja career stats

In his 51 Tests, Jadeja has scored 1954 runs and taken 220 wickets with an economy of 2.44 and an average of 36.18. Jadeja's sole 10-wicket haul came against England in 2016. He has 2411 ODI runs and 188 ODI wickets at a strike rate of 87.07. In 2017, Jadeja became the first Indian left-arm spinner to take 150 ODI wickets. In the years since, he has proven his worth as an allrounder, becoming the third Indian cricketer to score 2,000 runs and take 150 wickets in ODIs. Jadeja has a superb strike rate of 126.88 in T20 games. He has also taken 164 wickets in his 252 T20 matches.

Ravindra Jadeja net worth

According to caknowledge.com, Ravindra Jadeja's net worth in 2021 stands at ₹50 crores. Of this, Jaddu has earned roughly ₹ 77 crores from the IPL alone. As a multi-format allrounder, he also has a Grade A contract with the BCCI for the 2019-2020 period. This gives him a salary of ₹5 crore yer pear excluding any bonuses. Jadeja is rumoured to charge around ₹1 Crore for endorsements and has been associated with brands like Gujarat Tourism, Incredible India, and Life OK.

Ravindra Jadeja house and personal life

Jadeja married Rewa Solanki on 17 April 2016. The couple has a daughter named Nidhyana. When in the country, Jadeja lives in his luxury designer house in Jamnagar, Gujrat which he is said to have helped design from scratch. Besides this, he also owns various other real estate properties in India. He owns a black Hyundai Accent, a white Audi Q7, a BMW X1, and a Hayabusa bike.

Ravindra Jadeja IPL 2020 price

Ravindra Jadeja made his IPL debut in 2008 for the Rajasthan Royals. After going around the block a bit, Jadeja saw his price shoot up to ₹9.2 crores as he made his debut for his current team, the Chennai Super Kings in 2012. Since then, the swashbuckling allrounder has stayed loyally by the team's side - barring the two years that Chennai was suspended from the league when Jadeja played for the Gujarat Lions. From 2014-16 Jadeja's salary fell to ₹5.5 crores. With the return of Chennai into the IPL draw in 2018, Jadeja's salary has remained at a steady ₹7 crores.

