Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen ended his tenure as an international cricketer back in 2014. However, he has continued to remain in the world of cricket operating as an analyst and commentator across various international and domestic leagues across the globe. Off late, Kevin Pietersen has developed a strong fan following on social media due to his outspoken views on cricket and other socio-political issues. Recently, the former Three Lions captain posted a nostalgic picture featuring him and former international opponents - Chris Gayle and Rahul Dravid - from their playing days.

Kevin Pietersen joins the TikTok bandwagon along with David Warner

Kevin Pietersen makes fans nostalgic with 2005 photo with Rahul Dravid, Chris Gayle

The photo from 2005 is from the ICC World XI's tour of Australia. The team featured the likes of Kevin Pietersen, Chris Gayle and Rahul Dravid. Incidentally, the trio have also represented Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their playing days at some point. Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff was also featured in the picture alongside the trio. Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag were the only two Indians to feature on the list, with the former being named vice-captain.

South Africa great Graeme Smith captained the side as they toured Australia in 2005. Australia won all three ODIs and the one Test match that year with the mighty Ricky Ponting at the helm. Other members in the World XI team apart from Rahul Dravid and Chris Gayle, included Brian Lara, Jacques Kallis, Steve Harmison, Daniel Vettori and Muttiah Muralitharan. Adam Gilchrist was the leading run-scorer during the series.

Kevin Pietersen heaps praise on RCB star Chris Gayle

Earlier while appearing on a Star Sports show, Kevin Pietersen labeled Chris Gayle as the top IPL batsman to ever play in the league. KP was quoted as saying "He bats at the top of the order and has brought so much sexiness to the IPL and he has been very smart in the way he has approached his batting. He has seen off some of the good bowlers and against the one he thinks he can hit from Bangalore to Mumbai, he sends them all the way. He creates so much excitement and he has aura around him when you see him,” added Pietersen.

Kevin Pietersen keeping himself busy amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic

