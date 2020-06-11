Virat Kohli Gets Witty In Endorsing Fashion Brand, Twitterati Reacts In Delight

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of the modern era. Unsurprisingly, the maverick batsman is also a popular personality across social media platforms. Moreover, he is currently the most followed Indian celebrity on Instagram with more than 63 million followers.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Tattoos: Their Significance And True Story Behind Them Revealed

Virat Kohli's association with 'Wrogn'

Virat Kohli was recently placed sixth by Attain in a list of highest-earning athletes in the world in terms of earnings through sponsored Instagram posts during the global coronavirus-induced lockdown phase. His earnings, estimated to be Rs.3.63 crore (US$477,977), were projected for his Instagram posts between the dates March 12 and May 14. To continue with his commercial commitments, Virat Kohli once again took to his social media accounts on Thursday, June 11 to promote his Indian luxury fashion brand Wrogn.

Virat Kohli shared a photo of himself wearing a Wrogn t-shirt where he wrote “Don’t be scared to be Wrogn” in the caption. Interestingly, Wrogn were also the official jersey partners of the popular Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) between IPL 2017 and 2019. However, they were reported to be replaced by new title sponsor, Muthoot Finance, for the now-postponed 2020 edition. Wrogn is co-owned by Virat Kohli and entrepreneur Anjana Reddy.

Virat Kohli gets witty while promoting 'Wrogn' on social media

Also Read | Virat Kohli Confesses About Being Nervous & Silly During 1st Meeting With Anushka Sharma

Wrogn RCB jersey reveal for IPL 2019

Also Read | Anushka Sharma Shares Happy Post Leaving Husband Virat Kohli In Awe; See Pic

Virat Kohli net worth

According to Forbes, the Virat Kohli net worth figure is estimated to be around Rs.196 crore (USD$26 million) as of the fiscal year 2019-20. A major part of his net worth comes from his own business investments and endorsements. The Virat Kohli net worth also comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player, which is Rs.7 crore (US$925,730) per annum. Virat Kohli’s overall salary figure lies around Rs.24 crore (USD$3.1 million) per year considering that he earns Rs.17 crore (US$2.24 million) per season from the RCB in IPL as well.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson's Tattoos Represent Things Important To Him | Here's What They Mean

Disclaimer: The above Virat Kohli net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of Virat Kohli net worth figures.