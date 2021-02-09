Kevin Pietersen Praises James Anderson's Ability Of Making The Ball Talk In All Conditions

James Anderson's former English team-mate as well as one of his good friends Kevin Pietersen came forward to heap praise on the veteran pacer after his artistic spell of reverse swing bamboozled the famed Indian batting line-up on Day 5 of the first Test match that was contested at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

'Jimmy has done that!': Kevin Pietersen

Taking to the micro-blogging site, KP wrote that if a bowler wants to be the greatest for his country, then he needs to have ‘done it’ in all conditions which exactly what Jimmy has succeeded in doing so. Hailing England's win, the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst concluded by saying that it is a 'Huge WIN' for the visitors.

To be the greatest for your country, you need to have ‘done it’ it all conditions.

Jimmy has done that!



Huge WIN for England! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 9, 2021

READ: Ian Bell Lauds James Anderson After His Reverse Swing Deflates India In Chennai Test

James Anderson's reverse-swing deflates Team India

Day 5 started with young opener Shubman Gill dealing in boundaries despite losing number three batsman Cheteshwar Pujara. He notched up yet another important half-century and looked set for a big score.

However, when veteran pacer James Anderson was introduced into the attack, he ensured that the hosts were in a spot of bother straightaway as he castled Gill (50), and, Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (0) in his very first over with reverse swing.

READ: Wasim Jaffer Says India Will Turn The Tables On England After Humiliating Loss In 1st Test

He then accounted for wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant who was India's hero in the last two Test matches against Australia that helped the Men In Blue in registering a historic win Down Under but on this occasion, the youngster was undone by a brilliant length ball from the English frontline pacer as he ended up giving a simple catch to skipper Joe Root at short cover.

The 38-year-old finished with figures of 3/17 from his 11 overs at an economy rate of 1.55 as the hosts who were chasing a mammoth target of 420 were bundled out for a paltry 192 as Joe Root & Co. drew first blood to go 1-0 up in the four-match series.

READ: Michael Vaughan Wonders Whether India Made Joe Root Feel Special In His 100th Test

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.