Kevin Pietersen Recommends Playing More Day-night Tests In The Future

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen believes that teams should play more day-night Test matches to save the format. The 39-yer old has suggested a string of measures on how the ICC can preserve Test cricket. Pietersen’s comments come after England’s recent tour of South Africa.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Capped And Overseas Players Can Be 'loaned' Midway This Season As Per New Rule

Kevin Pietersen: It is necessary to make sure players are committed to Test cricket

Speaking to Betway, Kevin Pietersen says he was shocked to see stadiums busy during the South Arica vs England T20Is. The former batsman said that he did not believe that there was excellent support for cricket in South Africa. This is due to the lacklustre attendance during the Test matches. Kevin Pietersen added that the lack of support shown towards the South Africa-England series made him realise that it is necessary to make sure that players are committed to Test matches.

Also Read: India Women Vs England Women Live: Harmanpreet Kaur Laments Lack Of Reserve Day After Washed Out SF

Kevin Pietersen: Tickets should be made affordable, players should be paid more

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen suggested that ICC should sort out the ticket prices so that people can afford them. He added that the players should also be paid more as many youngsters are choosing T20 cricket for quick money. He believes that if youngsters are paid more money to play Test match cricket, then they might start changing their ambitions.

Also Read: India Women Vs England Women Live: Heather Knight Calls For Rule Change Post England's 'gutting' SF Exit

Kevin Pietersen: Day-Night Test matches should be encouraged

Kevin Pietersen has also questioned the start time of Test matches and added that day-night Test matches are the future. Pietersen says that players don’t want to play in front of empty stadiums but they get the same reception in Test matches. Pietersen said that since Day-Night Test matches could bring the kids in for the second session, one can have fireworks, music and entertainment.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Australian Duo Pat Cummins And Glenn Maxwell Set To Earn More Than The Winners