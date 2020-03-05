IND W Vs ENG W Live: Heather Knight Calls For Rule Change Post England's 'gutting' SF Exit

The India Women vs England Women semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup was washed out on Thursday without a ball being bowled. The ICC did not schedule reserve days for the semi-final and as IND W vs ENG W result meant that India Women progressed to the final as a result of topping Group A, while England were knocked out after they qualified after finishing second to South Africa in Group B. England Women captain Heather Knight hoped that ICC would change the rules post the semi-final washout.

Heather Knight, speaking post her team’s heartbreaking exit from the tournament, said that her team was gutted to be undone by the weather. On the absence of a reserve day, the England Captain added that everyone signed up for the rules but hoped that there would be a change in the future and no team will have to experience a World Cup exit due to rain. Heather Knight further added that the loss to South Africa in their opening game cost them a lot and admitted that the tournament exit will be a bitter pill to swallow for the team.

IND W vs ENG W live: Heather Knight believes Women's T20 World Cup raised the bar for women's cricket

While dealing with the setback of her team’s exit, England captain Heather Knight believes that the Women’s T20 World Cup has set a new benchmark for women’s cricket. Knight added that while it is disappointing that her team had to bow out of the tournament, the competition had been brilliant and the final will be a great event. Heather Knight further added that she will watch the final as a fan and won’t take too much shine off the tournament despite her team’s exit on Thursday.

