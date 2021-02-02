Kevin Pietersen Reveals What Exactly 'makes His Blood Boil' In Hard-hitting Instagram Post

Former England captain, Kevin Pietersen, was regarded as one of the most destructive batsmen of his time. The prolific run-scorer post his retirement has been actively involved in working towards the welfare of endangered animals in South Africa. The 40-year-old, on numerous occasions, has raised his voice against the illegal poaching of Rhinoceros, and the ex-cricketer has once again vented his frustration regarding the same.

Kevin Pietersen rhinos: The ex-batsman unhappy with poaching of the endangered animal

The cricketer-turned-commentator took to his social media account to speak against the mistreatment of rhinos in South Africa. He mentioned how two-thirds of the rhinos in South Africa's Kruger Park have lost their lives to poachers in a decade. According to the star cricketer, the animal's existence is in danger because of a popular belief in the East. Many in the region believe that rhino horn can be used to cure cancer.

Kevin Pietersen pointed out that how people have been using the horn as a status symbol instead, and it sells for around £55,000 (approx. ₹55 lakh) per kilos in countries such as China and Vietnam. The aforementioned numbers boil the players' blood, as he has been striving for the conservation of the animal for several years now.

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma has also had an association with the World Wildlife Fund through which he raised awareness for the conservation of the Greater One-Horned Rhinoceros, also known as the Indian rhino. Having celebrated cricketers like Rohit Sharma and Kevin Pietersen in such campaigns are bound to inspire people to join the path and raise awareness regarding such issues.

Rohit Sharma's upcoming cricketing assignments

The right-handed opening batsman is a part of the Indian Test squad for the first two Test matches of the India vs England series. The two cricket giants will battle for supremacy across formats. The opening Test of the series will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and will begin on February 5. They will first class in a four-match Test match series, which will be followed by 5 T20Is. The tour will end after three India vs England ODI encounters.

With the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) slated to be held in India, the dynamic player will also be seen leading the defending champions, Mumbai Indians, in the cash-rich league.

Image source: Kevin Pietersen Instagram

