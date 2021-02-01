Ravichandran Ashwin Outfoxes Ajinkya Rahane On The TT Table In IPL 2020 Throwback Video

Ravichandran Ashwin will be expected to bamboozle the English batsmen with the ball in hand in the upcoming four-match Test series that gets underway this Friday. However, before he spins a web around the visiting batsmen, 'Ash' tried a different version of spin and for a change, it happened to be in Table Tennis.

R Ashwin bamboozles Ajinkya Rahane in Table Tennis

While both R Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane have been Team India's Test specialists in the past so many years, the duo represents Delhi Capitals in IPL and it so happened that DC had recently released a video back from Dream11 IPL 2020 where the two players are seen being involved in an interesting Table Tennis duel and in the end, it is the veteran offie who emerges triumphant.

.@ashwinravi99 is good at all kinds of spin, even in other sports 🙃#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/G4Yed3WouC — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 1, 2021

Ashwin & Rahane in Dream11 IPL 2020

The Tamil Nadu cricketer had a very good run in the 13th edition of the marquee tournament as he finished with 13 scalps from 15 matches. Meanwhile, 'Jinx' on the other hand managed to score 113 runs in the nine matches that he got to feature in for the franchise.

Delhi in Dream11 IPL 2020

The Shreyas Iyer-led side who had finished third last season were on a roll this year as they showcased a clinical performance on the field. They were also regarded as one of the firm favorites to win the showpiece event. Nonetheless, they did go on to suffer a few setbacks at the backend of the league phase.

Delhi beat Bangalore in their final group game to finish second in the points table and set up a clash against the mighty Mumbai in Qualifier 1 which they went on to lose by a mammoth 57 runs after being reduced to 0/3 in the second over during a stiff chase of 201.

Iyer & Co. then defeated the Orange Army in Qualifier 2 and looked to rewrite history against Rohit Sharma's brigade in the summit clash but it wasn't to be as the reigning champions made it a one-sided affair by registering a five-wicket win chasing 157.

In fact, Delhi could not get the better of the five-time champions even once in this year's tournament in all the four matches that the two sides had featured in ( Two league games + Playoff & Final).

