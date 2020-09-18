Kevin Pietersen Rips Into 'old Friend' Piers Morgan For Slamming Him Over UK Lockdown View

Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen and English broadcaster and journalist Piers Morgan were recently involved in a Twitter spat over the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the United Kingdom (UK). On Thursday, September 17, the cricketer-turned-commentator gave his opinion over the pandemic as the UK braces itself for a potential second wave of lockdown. Apparently, Morgan was not impressed by Kevin Pietersen as he slammed the ex-cricketer for influencing his “millions of followers” through his views over a probable UK lockdown.

UK lockdown: Kevin Pietersen’s Twitter feud with ‘old friend’ Piers Morgan

On Thursday, September 17, Kevin Pietersen took to Twitter and spoke against the idea of a second wave of UK lockdown. In response, Piers Morgan wrote that the previous UK lockdown ended up saving “1000s of lives” and an “influential” person like Pietersen should be “more responsible” with his views over such issues. The 2010 T20 World Cup-winner in reply, askedd Morgan to read his “pinned tweet” that says he has always followed government guidelines and social distancing and urged others to “be responsible” accordingly as well.

Kevin Pietersen’s entire Twitter dispute with Piers Morgan over UK lockdown

2nd wave 😴

Another national lockdown 😴



You can’t lock the country down again, as it just proves that the first one didn’t work...!



Get On With It! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) September 17, 2020

The lockdown saved many 1000s of lives. And we will be forced into another one if influential people like you glibly tell your millions of followers to ‘get on with it’ on the day @WHO warns cases are surging in Europe. Please be more responsible... lives will depend on it. https://t.co/83MN7BNfWO — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 17, 2020

READ MY PINNED TWEET!



Be responsible and let live!



You wouldn’t be carrying on like you do, if you couldn’t pay for food cos you didn’t have a job! https://t.co/yZhlNBGMCe — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) September 17, 2020

People will definitely struggle to pay for food if they die from Covid-19. This is a critical moment in the pandemic, and we all need to take it very seriously to avoid another national lockdown. Telling everyone to ‘get on with it’ is ridiculous & irresponsible. https://t.co/wnqXrovMQo — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 17, 2020

What was actually ridiculous & irresponsible, was me referencing food when trying to discuss something with you...! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) September 17, 2020

Kevin Pietersen and Piers Morgan’s recent argument over UK lockdown is not the first instance of their disagreement with each other. The two also threw jibes at each other back in 2016 over a trail of tweets that started with Morgan’s post about Premier League football club Arsenal. Their spat came as a surprise for many of Kevin Pietersen’s fans as the journalist strongly supported the cricketer when he was sacked from the England cricket team in 2014. It is unlikely that the duo are the same friends as they were in the past.

IPL 2020: Kevin Pietersen in IPL commentary team

Kevin Pietersen’s views on a potential UK lockdown aside, the legendary cricketer is currently slated to resume his commentary duties for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Earlier this week, the 40-year old was chosen by the IPL 2020 broadcasters, i.e. Star India Network, as one of the commentators of their English IPL commentary team. Apart from Kevin Pietersen, here is a look at the rest of the IPL commentary team as listed by the IPL 2020 broadcasters themselves:

Sunil Gavaskar, Harsha Bhogle, Rohan Gavaskar, Deep Dasgupta, L Sivaramakrishnan, Anjum Chopra, Murali Kartik, Mark Nicholas, Kumar Sangakkara, JP Duminy, Simon Doull, Lisa Sthalekar, Ian Bishop, Pommie Mbangwa, Daren Ganga, Danny Morrison, and Michael Slater.

Image source: AP