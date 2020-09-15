IPL 2020: Mark Nicholas Could Commentate Alongside Harsha Bhogle In UAE, Netizens Excited

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season is scheduled to launch on September 19. With just a week before the tournament, the Star India Network released a list of their entire English commentary panel for the upcoming season. While their English feed of commentators includes some regular IPL commentators like Harsha Bhogle, Sunil Gavaskar, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan among others, interestingly, English commentator Mark Nicholas will also be lending his voice this season.

School run this morning, Dubai for ⁦⁦⁦@IPL⁩ tomorrow morning! pic.twitter.com/T8pxqYDnf1 — Mark Nicholas (@mcjnicholas) September 14, 2020

Mark Nicholas ready for IPL 2020 commentary stint alongside Harsha Bhogle

On Monday, September 14, Mark Nicholas took to Twitter and stated that he will be visiting Dubai for performing his IPL 2020 commentary duties. Nicholas has often his voice in Australian cricketing circles, including their international home season at the end of the year when Channel Nine were the official broadcasters. On his recent post, fans expressed their excitement over the prospects of having him voicing his opinions in a grand tournament like IPL. Here is a look at some of the fan reactions who are excited for Mark Nicholas to join the likes of Harsha Bhogle and Sunil Gavaskar as an IPL 2020 commentator:

The voice which is gonna lighten up the ipl...so good to have u sir.. — Gagan Chawla (@victorgagan) September 14, 2020

I wish u keep on commentating and we carry on listening u forever n ever n ever — County Cricket Lover (@Pakistan__Love) September 15, 2020

This is the best news I have ever heard about IPL 2020. My dream will come true..now I just can't wait to listen my favourite commentator — Saurabh Srivastava (@saurabhashu44) September 14, 2020

This is going to be a great for listeners , one of the greatest commentator of all time is coming to ipl 👏👏 — Jogendra singh shekhawat (@Glassofmonk) September 14, 2020

Mark Nicholas in IPL 😍 waited so long to see that sir.. I remember when u commentate for few games in the IPL 2009 in South Africa 🤗 — Chandan Sharma (@i_am_0101sharma) September 15, 2020

The main reason I watch cricket is for commentary .........Mark Nicholas , Alan Wilkins , Mark Taylor r some of my all time fav — sandeep (@chitiprolu) September 14, 2020

IPL 2020 commentary panel revealed

The Star India Network released the entire English commentatory list on September 14. The most noteworthy omission from the list was of former India cricketer-turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar. Here is a look at the entire 18-member IPL 2020 commentary panel announced by the network:

Sunil Gavaskar, Harsha Bhogle, Rohan Gavaskar, Deep Dasgupta, L Sivaramakrishnan, Anjum Chopra, Murali Kartik, Mark Nicholas, Kevin Pietersen, Kumar Sangakkara, JP Duminy, Simon Doull, Lisa Sthalekar, Ian Bishop, Pommie Mbangwa, Daren Ganga, Danny Morrison, and Michael Slater.

IPL schedule for 2020 season

On September 6, the BCCI revealed the entire IPL schedule for the upcoming season. While the tournament will commence on September 19, it will run till November 10 across three venues of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The three UAE venues are Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

BCCI reveals IPL schedule for 2020 season

The Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule has been locked in!



Let’s start the week by marking out your favourite matches. Game on! #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/L7Ddp61hZ1 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 7, 2020

