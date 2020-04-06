Kevin Pietersen Shares A Pivotal Message On 'humanity & Resilience' Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Kevin Pietersen took to the micro-blogging site and reminded one and all that no one owns this planet as the world continues to battle the deadly COVID-19 that has made a huge impact all over the world. Meanwhile, all the major sporting events around the globe have either been postponed or cancelled due to the global pandemic.

'We don't own this planet': Kevin Pietersen

"Resilience is the power to recover quickly in difficulties. We as humans are a part of the natural resilient world. Micro and macro-organisms in nature have countless inter-relationship that keep our planet healthy and our modern world functional. We are not voice of nature, we are citizens of a natural world. Humanity is being reminded now more than ever that we don't own this planet," said Pietersen in a video that was posted by him on his official Twitter handle.

"The lessons and solutions rest in nature. Our scientific community is valuable but ultimately it is the understanding of nature and the natural world that offers us the solution we seek. As we seek solutions from nature in terms of process, let's not continually put nature into process. It is profound to witness humanity acting collectively against the common threat. It is natural that we feel threatened but it gives me hope that we as humans are potentially caring. It gives me hope too that we can extend this care to the natural world that has cared for us since the beginning of time," he added.

Andrew Strauss admits he could have managed the Kevin Pietersen situation better

While speaking to the podcast of a well-known English television sports channel, former captain Andrew Strauss admits that the Kevin Pietersen situation may not have been managed well. Pietersen was at crossroads with the board and the team management during the latter stages of Strauss' tenure as captain and the beginning of Alastair Cook's leadership. Strauss said that he didn't do enough work with Pietersen when a lot of his former teammates had retired or were dropped. The former opener added that he just let the RCB star be himself and that might have sown the seeds for the conflict. Andrew Strauss added that while Kevin Pietersen wasn't exactly a team man, the England cricket dressing room could have been more accepting and make sure his views were valued and considered.

