Kevin Pietersen Takes Subtle Dig At Andrew Strauss Again For ECB's Pro-Dream11 IPL Tweet?

Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen was a flamboyant batsman, who was famous for his unorthodox and audacious strokeplay. He is also renowned for voicing out his opinion and giving bold statements on different topics on social media. Because of his outrageous comments, Pietersen has found himself amidst a lot of controversies during his playing days.

Kevin Pietersen takes sly dig at ECB for encouraging players during Dream11 IPL

The Englishman, in his autobiography ‘KP’, had revealed that he had faced severe criticism in England because he was among the first few players from the country to take part in the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL). Pietersen had also mentioned that the ECB was unwilling to allow its players to participate in the cash-rich league.

However, in a recent tweet, the ECB wished good luck to two of its players Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer ahead of the high-profile Rajasthan vs Kolkata clash. ECB's tweet didn't go down well with Pietersen as he took a sly dig at the board with a cheeky comment. Nonetheless, the former England captain also mentioned that he is happy that England players are benefitting from playing in the Dream11 IPL.

Just imagine, IMAGINE this tweet 8/9 years ago...! 🤣🤣🤣



I’m so happy these guys are benefitting positively from the IPL! 🙏🏽 https://t.co/QqWx9qr1Yx — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) October 31, 2020

Kevin Pietersen's glorious England career was brought to an abrupt end and one of the main reasons behind it was the Dream11 IPL. The 40-year old was not on good terms with the ECB and many of his former teammates primarily due to his willingness to play in the Dream11 IPL. The South African-born cricketer won a contract in 2009 itself along with Andrew Flintoff to play in the tournament, increasing England's participation in the league at a time when England did not prioritize white-ball cricket.

Kevin Pietersen also had a falling out with Andrew Strauss in 2012 itself by criticizing him in a series of text messages to South African players.

Kevin Pietersen Dream11 IPL stats

Pietersen played for Bangalore in 2009 and 2010. He moved to Deccan Chargers in 2011 and subsequently was bought by Delhi in 2012. He also played for Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016. After that, he didn't feature in the Dream11 IPL as a player. Kevin Pietersen scored 1,001 runs in 36 matches in the Dream11 IPL at an average of 37.07 and a strike rate of 134.72.

