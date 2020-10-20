Eoin Morgan Predicts Top England Players Might Withdraw From Tours Due To Bio-bubble Life

The coronavirus pandemic that has wreaked havoc all around the world has also massively affected the sporting scenario across the globe. Players are now supposed to stay inside a bio-secure bubble with several restrictions in place. Recently, Kolkata captain Eoin Morgan has opened up on the strain of living in a bio-secure bubble.

Eoin Morgan opens up on challenges of living in bio-secure bubble

Eoin Morgan reckoned that the demands of bio-secure bubble life will lead to England players withdrawing from tours on mental-health grounds, which is something that the ECB will need to accept without any prejudice. Eoin Morgan is among the 10 England players who travelled to the UAE to play in the Dream11 IPL 2020 after a gruelling home summer behind closed doors. Morgan has another international assignment in less than a fortnight after the Dream11 IPL 2020 ends as England are set to tour South-Africa for six white-ball matches.

The South Africa vs England 2020 tour is set to be approved this week. During the South Africa vs England 2020 series, players will be confined to just the team hotel in Cape Town and the grounds at Newlands and Paarl, which is why they don't have any escape from the constant pressure. The restrictions don't seem to end anytime soon, which is why Eoin Morgan is eager to create an atmosphere where players feel open to express their concerns and even sit out a series if required.

While speaking at an online event for the cricket charity Chance to Shine, Morgan said that they have spoken about the issue as a team and have accepted that players will come in and out of the bio-secure bubble if they feel it is affecting their mental health. According to Morgan, he can see players pull out of tours in the future. The England limited-overs skipper reckoned that this should not be frowned upon as players not doing their job or committing to their country.

Eoin Morgan further said that you can drill a player mentally and physically and it can cause extreme burnout, which no one wants to see. He added it is a reactive way of dealing with things and they want to be at the forefront of making it acceptable for a player to say that he needs to spend time with his family now and he is taking the tour off because of the extraordinary circumstances.

Eoin Morgan also spoke about how countries need to help out each other in times of crisis. He opined that there is a huge amount of responsibility not only to get just your home country’s fixtures under way but to facilitate other countries around the world and do whatever possible to try and get cricket back on. Morgan stated that not only does it mean a huge amount to people in South Africa but also for Cricket South Africa financially. He reiterated that he knows the worry they had about potentially not bowling a ball all summer and the detrimental impact on grassroots cricket. Morgan suggested that if the tour goes ahead, they would love to be there.

