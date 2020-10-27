Marlon Samuels Vows To Make Ben Stokes' Wife Jamaican In 14 Days In Abuse-filled Message

It is no secret that West Indian batsman Marlon Samuels and England all-rounder Ben Stokes are not really fond of each other. However, on Monday, Samuels took their rivalry to another level as he posted a couple of profanity-laden messages on his Instagram story and hurled abuses at the Englishman. The Caribbean international also bashed legendary spinner Shane Warne as he hit back at Stokes for a joke that he recently made.

Marlon Samuels doesn't take Ben Stokes' light-hearted joke well, abuses English rival's wife

Stokes recently opened up on the demands and struggles of quarantining and amusingly said that he wouldn't even want his “worst enemy” Marlon Samuels to go through it. Stokes had to isolate himself recently in hotel rooms in Auckland and Dubai as part of the terms of travelling during the coronavirus pandemic.

While speaking on the Test Match Special Podcast, Stokes revealed that he got off the plane, got his bag, walked out and was told what hotel to go to. He added that he does not have a choice as it is pot luck whether he gets a good hotel or not as governments have chosen certain hotels to be the quarantine hotels.

Stokes stated that he posted a few Instagram stories while quarantining and some of the England boys were messaging him asking what it was like. The Rajsthan all-rounder responded saying that it wasn’t the most enjoyable thing you ever have to do and he wouldn’t wish it on his worst enemy. Stokes revealed that he also texted the same to his brother and his brother asked him if he wouldn’t even do that to Marlon Samuels. The English cricketer denied saying it’s that bad and extremely tough.

Stokes' comment was rather light-hearted but it didn't go down well with Samuels. The West Indian took to Instagram and posted a couple of expletive comments on his story and slammed Stokes in an obscene manner. Moreover, Samuels also pulled Stokes' wife's name in the matter as he passed a derogatory remark and bragged about his skin tone. Samuels was in no mood to relent as he slammed Shane Warne, as well as some West Indies cricketers.

Samuels' rivalry with Warne too is publicly known, as the duo nearly got into a fist fight on the field in 2012 during a Big Bash League game. Interestingly, while Stokes play for Rajasthan in the Dream11 IPL, Warne is the team's mentor and was its first captain when the franchise won the title in the inaugural season of the tournament in 2008.

The origin of Ben Stokes-Marlon Samuels rivalry

The rivalry between the two dates back to 2015 when Samuels ridiculed Stokes with a salute when he was dismissed during Day 3 of the second Test. The duo was once again at loggerheads during the T20 World Cup final in 2016 when West Indies beat England in a nail-biting contest. After the game, Samuels infamously sat with his legs on the table during a press conference and mocked Stokes for failing to defend more than 20 runs in the last over and not dismissing him prior to that.

