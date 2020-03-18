Kevin Pietersen Recalls Past IPL Experiences With Virender Sehwag And Virat Kohli

Kevin Pietersen is one of the most loved cricketers in India. The Englishman has a huge fan following in the country. He has been a part of the IPL since 2009 when he was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping ₹7.55 crores, which made him the joint most expensive player that year alongside his teammate Andrew Flintoff.

Kevin Pietersen played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2009 and 2010. Then he went on to play for Delhi Daredevils, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rising Pune Supergiant. Because he has been a part of four different franchises, he shares a great bond with several Indian players.

Virat Kohli was destined for greatness: Kevin Pietersen

In a recent interview, Kevin Pietersen spoke about his bond with Indian players like Virender Sehwag and Virat Kohli. Speaking on Virat Kohli, he said that he knew the Indian captain would be an influential figure in the sport. The two players were part of the RCB set up together in 2009 and 2010. Kevin Pietersen added that a combination of determination and the hunger to win matches for his team was a testament that Virat Kohli was destined for greatness.

Kevin Pietersen said he would pull Kohli’s leg during his early days by calling him 'chubby'. He stated that the two of them share a brilliant bond even though there is an age gap between them.

Kevin Pietersen calls Virender Sehwag 'a complete superstar'

Kevin Pietersen also spoke about Virender Sehwa, who he shared the dressing room with at Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). He said that that his most fun-filled experiences on the cricket field were with Virender Sehwag. He spoke about how he used to love his carefree attitude, which was the best thing about him.

Kevin Pietersen also mentioned how he loved it when Virender Sehwag sang songs as the bowlers began their run-up and used to hit them all around the park with ease. He went on to term him a complete superstar of the sport.

IMAGE COURTESY: KEVIN PIETERSEN INSTAGRAM