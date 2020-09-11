India Vs Australia 2020 Series Left Without Broadcaster As CA Loses Home Media Rights Deal

Cricket Australia’s official broadcasters Channel 7 has reportedly pulled out of its broadcasting deal. The network signed a deal with Cricket Australia back in 2018, that allowed them to air high-profile tournaments like Big Bash League and international matches to be played in the country. Interestingly, their fallout comes just months before the highly-lucrative India vs Australia 2020 Test series, that will feature star-attractions like Virat Kohli, as well as the Big Bash League 2020 season, both of which are scheduled to commence ‘Down Under’ later this year.

India vs Australia 2020: Brad Hogg reacts to Cricket Australia-Channel 7 fallout

How can this happen? Santa Clause delivered the perfect present for CA in 2011. The Big Bash was the product for the Christmas holidays. Hope this gets rectified ASAP. #Cricket https://t.co/WkrbKUj5SI — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) September 11, 2020

India vs Australia 2020 broadcast in jeopardy after Channel 7 pulls out

According to a report by The Daily Telegraph, Channel 7 has already begun the process of pulling out of the deal, even though their contract still has four more years left. The publication revealed that the network had notified Cricket Australia of their developments earlier this week. Quite recently, Channel 7 Chief Executive Officer (CEO) James Warburton criticised Cricket Australia, calling it the “most incompetent administration I’ve ever worked with”. Channel 7 reportedly signed a deal in 2018 with Cricket Australia worth approximately $330 million for 6 years.

Interestingly, Warburton had already hinted out the possibility of a termination of broadcasting contract back in August itself. Since the network was set to broadcast the much-awaited Big Bash League 2020 season later this year, Channel 7’s CEO was apparently disappointed over the absence of some top Australian stars in the tournament due to their other cricketing commitments. Several top-billed Australian cricketers, like Steve Smith, David Warner, Mitchell Starc and others are likely to go up against Virat Kohli and co. during the India vs Australia 2020 Test series during the same time period.

India vs Australia 2020: Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series

Under the leadership of Virat Kohli, the Indian team is scheduled to tour Australia in December 2020. The India vs Australia 2020 tour comprises of four Tests and three ODIs. A few months ago, Cricket Australia released an entire itinerary of the India vs Australia 2020 series that will commence on December 3 at The Gabba in Brisbane.

England vs Australia 2020 updates

The India vs Australia 2020 broadcasting updates aside, the Australian team is currently in England for a limited-overs series against the hosts. The first of the three England vs Australia 2020 ODIs will begin on Friday, September 11 and the series will conclude on September 16. After the England vs Australia 2020 series, players from both countries will depart for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season, scheduled to launch on September 19.

Image source: Cricket Australia Twitter