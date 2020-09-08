Yuvraj Singh Reportedly Looking For A Big Bash League Team This Season

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh is reportedly looking to play in the upcoming Big Bash League's 2020-21 season in Australia. The 38-year-old announced his retirement from international cricket in June 2019, a few months after the Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL 2019) season. Due to his retirement, he is now free to play in foreign leagues despite the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) refusal of allowing Indian cricketers to do so.

Yuvraj Singh return: Cricketer looking for return through Big Bash League

Yuvraj Singh’s manager Jason Warne of W Sports and Media recently confirmed talk of the cricketer’s potential return to the field through the Big Bash League 2020-21 season. While speaking with The Age on Monday, September 7, Warne said: “We're working with Cricket Australia (CA) to try to find him a home.” He also implied that Cricket Australia is keen to have Yuvraj Singh on board as they are trying to find a Big Bash League team for the T20 veteran.

Big Bash League and prospects of Yuvraj Singh return

If Yuvraj Singh manages to play in the Big Bash League 2020-21 season, he will become the first Indian international cricketer to play in the premier Australian T20 event. The Big Bash League is one of the most popular T20 leagues in the world with several fans and cricket experts often comparing it to the IPL. While no active Indian cricketers are allowed to play in the Big Bash League, there is no such restriction on Australian cricketers as several of their players take part in the IPL every year for their respective franchises.

Yuvraj Singh retirement and IPL 2020 UAE updates

On the other, the IPL 2020 season is currently on course to commence from September 19 onwards in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The tournament will run for 52 days spanning 60 matches and all fixtures will be held across three UAE venues. Due to Yuvraj Singh's retirement announcement last year, the upcoming IPL 2020 UAE season will be the first such event where the decorated all-rounder will not be taking part. He played for the Mumbai Indians last year where he ended up lifting the trophy with the Rohit Sharma-led side in the final.

Image source: IPLT20.com