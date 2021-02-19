KHA Vs SKY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Match Preview

Kharian will face Skyways in the 47th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Friday, February 19 at 3:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our KHA vs SKY Dream11 prediction, probable KHA vs SKY playing 11 and KHA vs SKY Dream11 team.

KHA vs SKY Dream11 prediction: KHA vs SKY match preview

This will be the second match of the day for Kharian who plays Bangladesh Kings in the first fixture. Kharian has been in good form in the tournament so far winning two out of three matches and will look to win both today's matches and try and take the top spot on the points table. Skyways, on the other hand, are yet to win a match in this season so far. They have played four matches so far and lost all of them to stay rooted at the bottom of the points table. In order to avoid their fifth loss in a row, they will have to play really well.

KHA vs SKY Dream11 prediction: Squad details for KHA vs SKY Dream11 team

KHA: Muhammad Zarar, Jahanzaib Asghar, Mirza Rizwan Baig, Muhammad Naeem, Ehsan Hussain, Mozzam Iqbal, Hassan Tanver, Adeel Ahmed, Abrar Hussain, Danish Abdullah, Habib Ur Rehman, Abdul Awan, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Mohsin Ali, Muhammad Umar Waqas, Adil Iqbal, Waqar Hussain, Muhammad Raheel Ali, Junaid Ali, Imran Amjad, Asad Ali, Muhammad Hassan, Amir Shbbir, Junaid Ilyas, Javed Iqbal, Usman Ul Haq, Toqueer Shabbir.

SKY: Adeel Arif, Adeel Shahzad, Awais Waleed, Umer Hayat, Muhammad Naveed, Rabi Asif, Muhammad Bilal, Zohaib Ashraf, Muneeb Ur Rehman, Sharoon Bashir, Rashid Nazir, Jamil Hussain, Babar Ali, Hamad Khalid,Jonson Gill, Irfan Ali, Temooties Bashir, Zeeshan Bahadur.

KHA vs SKY live: Top picks for KHA vs SKY Dream11 team

Sharoon Bashir

Adeel Arif

Adeel Ahmed

Danish Abdullah

KHA vs SKY playing 11: KHA vs SKY Dream11 team

KHA vs SKY live: KHA vs SKY match prediction

As per our prediction, KHA will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The KHA vs SKY match prediction and KHA vs SKY Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KHA vs SKY Dream11 team and MIN vs SKY Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

