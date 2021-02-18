IPL Auction 2021 Live: Kings Shock MI, RCB Fans With Jhye Richardson Bid Worth ₹14 CR

Australian speedster Jhye Richardson has set the cash registers ringing at the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) auction. The cricketer was finally sold to the Punjab Kings franchise after they won an intense bidding war with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The upcoming IPL 2021 season will also mark his first-ever outing in the tournament, having gone unsold at the last few auctions.

Jhye Richardson IPL 2021 contract one of year’s most lucrative

Earlier, Jhye Richardson had valued his base price at ₹1.5 crore. The right-arm fast bowler was sold for more than nine times that value by joining the Punjab Kings team for ₹14 crore. As of now, he is the third-most expensive purchase of the evening behind national teammate Glenn Maxwell’s ₹14.25 crore and South African all-rounder Chris Morris’ ₹16.25 crore.

Jhye Richardson IPL 2021: Cricketer’s form before auction

Jhye Richardson recently enjoyed a dream outing in the Big Bash League 2021 (BBL 2021) season. Turning up for the Perth Scorchers, the right-arm fast bowler collected 29 wickets at an impressive average of 16.31. So far, the 24-year-old has played two Tests, 13 ODIs and nine T20Is for Australia ever since he made his international debut back in 2017.

A look into Punjab Kings team

On January 20, the Punjab Kings franchise announced a list of all their releases and retentions for the IPL 2021 season. Glenn Maxwell and Sheldon Cottrell were their most notable omissions while they retained as many as 16 of their cricketers from the previous edition of the tournament. Captain KL Rahul and star-attractions Chris Gayle, Mohammad Shami and Nicholas Pooran were among the ones retained. Here is a look at the entire Punjab Kings team after the entry of Richardson into the mix.

IPL auction live updates

