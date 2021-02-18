IPL Auction 2021 Live: Kings Shock MI, RCB Fans With Jhye Richardson Bid Worth ₹14 CR

Quick links:
Australian speedster Jhye Richardson has set the cash registers ringing at the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) auction. The cricketer was finally sold to the Punjab Kings franchise after they won an intense bidding war with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The upcoming IPL 2021 season will also mark his first-ever outing in the tournament, having gone unsold at the last few auctions.
Did you folks see this coming? 🔥🔥— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 18, 2021
Massive buy from @PunjabKingsIPL 👏👏 @Vivo_India #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/MUTQcevC53
Earlier, Jhye Richardson had valued his base price at ₹1.5 crore. The right-arm fast bowler was sold for more than nine times that value by joining the Punjab Kings team for ₹14 crore. As of now, he is the third-most expensive purchase of the evening behind national teammate Glenn Maxwell’s ₹14.25 crore and South African all-rounder Chris Morris’ ₹16.25 crore.
Jhye Richardson recently enjoyed a dream outing in the Big Bash League 2021 (BBL 2021) season. Turning up for the Perth Scorchers, the right-arm fast bowler collected 29 wickets at an impressive average of 16.31. So far, the 24-year-old has played two Tests, 13 ODIs and nine T20Is for Australia ever since he made his international debut back in 2017.
On January 20, the Punjab Kings franchise announced a list of all their releases and retentions for the IPL 2021 season. Glenn Maxwell and Sheldon Cottrell were their most notable omissions while they retained as many as 16 of their cricketers from the previous edition of the tournament. Captain KL Rahul and star-attractions Chris Gayle, Mohammad Shami and Nicholas Pooran were among the ones retained. Here is a look at the entire Punjab Kings team after the entry of Richardson into the mix.
#IPL2021 will 👀 these Kings play for us again! 😍#SaddaPunjab pic.twitter.com/L3a53VQsw5— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) January 20, 2021
Fans in Indian can tune in to the Star Sports Network to catch the live telecast of the program. The IPL auction 2021 live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, as well as on JioTV. For more updates online, you can watch our special live blog at www.republicworld.com.
Piyush Chawla heads to @mipaltan for INR 2.40 Cr. @Vivo_India #IPLAuction— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 18, 2021
