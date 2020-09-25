Kieron Pollard Believes Being 'Mumbai's Adopted Son' After Playing Record 150 Games

Kieron Pollard has been a mainstay for the Mumbai team in the Indian Premier League for quite some while now. The dashing all-rounder on Wednesday became the first player to represent the franchise in 150 Dream11 IPL matches. The Mumbai side picked up Kieron Pollard at the behest of Dwayne Bravo, who was a part of the side back then. Since then, the franchise has maintained a close association with Pollard.

Kieron Pollard 150 Dream11 IPL matches

The hard-hitting all-rounder is a part of the leadership group in the Mumbai dugout and also takes the mantle of captaincy for them in the absence of Rohit Sharma. Kieron Pollard was presented with a special 150 numbered jersey before he took the field against Kolkata. The star has donned the Mumbai jersey the most number of times in the league's history, followed by Rohit Sharma, who has 145 matches to his name. A small celebration along with a cake-cutting ceremony also was organised by the franchise.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 7 Chennai Vs Delhi Rivalry: MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan Lead H2H Stats

The Mumbai team took to their social media to post the cricketer's picture with the special jersey. He was quizzed about being the adopted son for Mumbai because of his tenure with the side. Kieron Pollard responded with "I would like to believe so" as per the social media post. The dynamic West Indian shares an amazing bond with fellow cricketer Hardik Pandya, who also wished Pollard on achieving the special feat.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya's Son Agastya Wears New Mumbai Jersey, Fans Go Gaga Over Picture

Pollard Dream11 IPL record

Known to be a player who can take the game away from the opposition single-handedly, Kieron Pollard is known for his lusty blows with the bat in hand. His deceptive bowling also has helped the Mumbai side to get on top of the opposition, along with his remarkable fielding capabilities. According to Kieron Pollard's Dream11 IPL record, he has amassed 2786 runs in his 150 appearances. He has 57 wickets to his name with 83 catches.

ALSO READ | KL Rahul Opines On Role As Punjab's Skipper; Talks About His Anil Kumble-Karnataka Connect

Mumbai Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule:

The defending champions got off-the-mark on the points table as they thrashed Kolkata by 49 runs. The team is scheduled to face Bangalore on September 28 and Punjab on October 1. The Mumbai side will play only two afternoon games in the Dream11 IPL 2020. The Dream11 IPL 2020 matches will be telecasted at 7:30 pm in India as compared to the original 8 pm time-slot. The afternoon matches in Dream11 IPL 2020 start at 3:30 pm IST.

For all coverages related to IPL 2020, you visit our IPL section. Click Here

ALSO READ | Sunil Gavaskar Blasted By Anushka Sharma For On-air Comments, Netizens Side With Actor

Image Source: IPL Twitter