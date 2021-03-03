West Indies Vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Stream, Pitch Report, Antigua Weather, Preview

West Indies will take on Sri Lanka in the 1st T20I match of Sri Lanka’s tour of West Indies 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 AM IST (6:00 PM, March 3, local time) from the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua on March 4, 2021. Here are the West Indies vs Sri Lanka live streaming details, how to watch the West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2021 series live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: West Indies vs Sri Lanka preview

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2021 series marks the return of international cricket to the Caribbean after a hiatus of just over a year. While they have been out and about almost continuously since cricket restarted mid-pandemic, the Windies' last home tournament came in January 2020 against Ireland. Since then, the Men in Maroon have played against Sri Lanka (March 2020), England (July 2020), New Zealand (November-December 2020) and Bangladesh (February 2021). The last West Indies vs Sri Lanka series ended in a 3-0 ODI win for the hosts and a 2-0 T20I series win for the Windies.

Sri Lanka meanwhile, will be coming into this series having just had two productive but demoralising Test matches against England and South Africa each. Their last bilateral series before that was their March 2020 series against the West Indies. This series will include 3 T20I, 3 ODIs and 2 Test matches. With the ICC T20 World Cup looming, both teams will use this opportunity to hone their sides and find their best possible squad in time for the tournament.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I live in India: West Indies vs Sri Lanka live streaming details

As of now, there is no information on whether the West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will be telecast live in India. However, the West Indies vs Sri Lanka live streaming will be available on the FanCode app. Fans who wish to follow the series can catch the West Indies vs Sri Lanka live scores and updates, on the official websites and social media pages of Sri Lanka Cricket and West Indies cricket.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka pitch report and weather forecast

All three T20Is in this series will be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. This will be the first Men's T20I game taking place at this venue. However, going by the Super50 Cup games that just took place here, it will be fair to say that this match can be a high scoring one with lots on offer for batsmen and fast bowlers. Accuweather predicts some rain towards the end of the match, 68% humidity and very little cloud cover.

Image Credits: Windies Cricket Twitter

